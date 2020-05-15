Jourdan Vian: Follow Minnesota's lead and ban child marriage

While the Minnesota government was dealing with the fallout of COVID-19 this week, it did something else to help protect thousands of children.
Minnesota quietly became the fourth state to ban marrying children under 18. Yes, you read that right. In 46 states, an adult can marry a teenager.
Granted, that teenager would need parental permission to marry, as well as permission from a judge, but it’s still really messed up.
According to the group Unchained at Last, which examined marriage data from 38 states between 2000 and 2010, just under 250,000 children as young as 12 were wed during 10 years in the U.S.
Teenagers can be really great. They can surprise you with how mature they are. They can be shockingly responsible at times.
However, they can also be spotted on YouTube eating Tide Pods, downing heaping spoonfuls of cinnamon, and generally making truly terrible life choices on a medium that ensures nobody will ever forget.
Teenagers are children. They do not have fully formed frontal lobes working to make the best, most logical decisions they possibly can. Sometimes I think back on things I truly believed, thought and said as a teenager and I literally shudder. It’s horrifying.
There is a reason we don’t let them buy alcohol, join the military or vote, or legally have sexual intercourse with adults. That reason is they are still growing and learning. They can’t give informed consent because they don’t truly understand the full consequences of what they are doing.
This is also why we should not let them get married, no matter how insistent they are that they truly love each other more than Romeo even dreamed of loving Juliet.
Of course, all of this assumes that teenagers even want to get married.
Going back to the study by Unchained At Last, 85% of children who married in the U.S. were girls and 77% of those girls were married to adult men.
I want you to try to put yourself in the shoes of a 16-year-old girl. You’re probably into pop music and Tik Tok. You’re a junior in high school. You might be thinking about getting your first job.
Do you think you’d be ready to handle a marriage? What if something goes wrong and you need to leave? Can you get a divorce, rent an apartment or a car?
There is an inherent power imbalance between an adult and even an older teenager. Because in every interaction, one of you is an adult and one of you is not. If you’re an adult now, think back to the last time you talked to someone who was 16. Did you consider them even close to your equal? I know I didn’t.
If they do get married and something goes wrong, that child is stuck with no options.
To quote state Sen. Sandra Pappas, who authored Minnesota’s bill, “In reality, a married child cannot get a divorce, cannot rent an apartment, cannot buy or rent a car, cannot get health care or check into a hospital, cannot open a bank account, does not have access to an inheritance, cannot get a credit card, cannot even stay at a battered women’s shelter. A married child cannot help herself or her children.”
Earlier this month, Pennsylvania became the third state to ban child marriage after Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill prohibiting the issuing of a marriage license to any individual under the age of 18.
“Setting the minimum age to obtain a marriage license will help prevent child exploitation,” Gov. Wolf said in a press release. “Marriage is a sacred and serious commitment that should be undertaken with love by two adults, not by children being exploited by unscrupulous adults.”
In Wisconsin, 2,490 minors were married between 2000 and 2010. That may not seem like a lot when you spread it out over 10 years, but even one is too many in my eyes. If it’s true love, you can wait for your bride to be 18.
I know it’s a busy time for the Wisconsin Legislature, but if our neighbors can make time to protect kids, so can we. Let’s follow Minnesota’s lead and prohibit people from marrying children.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
