Jourdan Vian: Follow Minnesota's lead and ban child marriage

There is a reason we don’t let them buy alcohol, join the military or vote, or legally have sexual intercourse with adults. That reason is they are still growing and learning. They can’t give informed consent because they don’t truly understand the full consequences of what they are doing.

This is also why we should not let them get married, no matter how insistent they are that they truly love each other more than Romeo even dreamed of loving Juliet.

Of course, all of this assumes that teenagers even want to get married.

Going back to the study by Unchained At Last, 85% of children who married in the U.S. were girls and 77% of those girls were married to adult men.

I want you to try to put yourself in the shoes of a 16-year-old girl. You’re probably into pop music and Tik Tok. You’re a junior in high school. You might be thinking about getting your first job.

Do you think you’d be ready to handle a marriage? What if something goes wrong and you need to leave? Can you get a divorce, rent an apartment or a car?