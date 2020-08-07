Jourdan Vian: Free yourself from breakfast food labels

One of the most unnecessary things to ever happen was announced this week when Kraft said it will rebrand its iconic Macaroni and Cheese Dinner.
No, it’s not changing the blue box in for purple or orange or what have you. It is crossing out the word “dinner” and replacing it with “breakfast,” in a move the company says “could take away some of the shame that's associated with parents serving their kids easy-to-make non-breakfast foods in the morning,” according to CNN Business.
Excuse me?
Was I supposed to be feeling shame for eating mac and cheese for breakfast? Because the feeling I had was not shame. It was satisfaction, both in the sense that I had a filling breakfast and also in the sense of I made an excellent food choice first thing in the morning. It might not be satisfying in the way that I made a healthy food choice first thing in the morning, but we can’t have everything.
There is literally nothing you could do to stop me from eating mac and cheese for breakfast.
It’s already the weirdest orange color imaginable and that did absolutely nothing to damper my enthusiasm.
But, to get back on topic, Kraft decided to rebrand after taking a look at how the coronavirus is changing how Americans eat.
According to a study of 1,000 parents conducted by the company, 56% of parents have served their kids mac and cheese for breakfast more often during the COVID-19 pandemic than ever before.
That means that 560 people took that survey and said, “Yes, I am feeding my kids mac and cheese for breakfast. It’s grains and dairy. Tell me the difference between that and breakfast cereal.”
Who can blame them? As kids stay home from school and parents work from home to avoid the virus, we’re eating home-cooked meals more than ever. According to CNN Business, Kraft Heinz’s stock is up 9% this year as people look for quick things they can throw together without leaving the house.
"These last few months have not been easy, and the struggle is real for parents with kids who are picky eaters," the company said in a press release.
You can stand on principle all you want and try and force kids to eat whatever you want them to, but sometimes parents just need something easy. It’s a stressful time. I’m not criticizing anyone who finds a relatively harmless way to deal with it.
“As a brand loved by the entire family, we’ve learned Kraft Mac & Cheese isn’t just for dinner,” Kelsey Cooperstein, brand manager at Kraft Heinz, told Forbes. “A Kraft Mac & Cheese breakfast is a win-win for families at a time when they need all the wins they can get.”
Kraft is encouraging people to get creative and personalize their mac and cheese with more traditional breakfast foods, too, like adding bacon or sausage. My guess is they want to appeal to people who can’t quite get over that mental “It isn’t breakfast food” hurdle.
That’s fair, but I encourage you all to let go of your food labels. Is it breakfast, lunch, dinner? That all depends on the time, not the food. Embrace having options.
Frankly, the non-traditional foods I have eaten for breakfast go way beyond mac and cheese.
I started small with pizza for breakfast. First it was cold, then microwaved. It’s practically a tradition in my family. When I was in school, they served “breakfast pizza,” which just confused me because all pizza is breakfast pizza if you eat it at 8 in the morning.
The same is true of other times. Eat pancakes for dinner. Have scrambled eggs for lunch. Eat mac and cheese for breakfast.
For the sake of your health, throw some vegetables in there somewhere.
But rest assured, I will not judge you. And neither will Kraft.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!