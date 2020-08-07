Jourdan Vian: Free yourself from breakfast food labels

It’s already the weirdest orange color imaginable and that did absolutely nothing to damper my enthusiasm.

But, to get back on topic, Kraft decided to rebrand after taking a look at how the coronavirus is changing how Americans eat.

According to a study of 1,000 parents conducted by the company, 56% of parents have served their kids mac and cheese for breakfast more often during the COVID-19 pandemic than ever before.

That means that 560 people took that survey and said, “Yes, I am feeding my kids mac and cheese for breakfast. It’s grains and dairy. Tell me the difference between that and breakfast cereal.”

Who can blame them? As kids stay home from school and parents work from home to avoid the virus, we’re eating home-cooked meals more than ever. According to CNN Business, Kraft Heinz’s stock is up 9% this year as people look for quick things they can throw together without leaving the house.

"These last few months have not been easy, and the struggle is real for parents with kids who are picky eaters," the company said in a press release.