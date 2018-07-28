Jourdan Vian: Get the inside scoop on local government ... and a new Starbucks, too
For all people stress the importance of government transparency, you’d think they’d be more aware of the ways it really is transparent.
But at least once a month, I talk to someone who is absolutely amazed to find out that I can read the letters or plans they send to the city of La Crosse.
Most often, the amazed people are those going through the city’s design review process, who don’t realize that the Commercial/Multi-Family Design Review Committee is an official city committee that the public is entitled to know about.
Just this week a developer included site plans for a new development on Mormon Coulee Road, adding a picture of a Starbucks. After he assured me that’s far from a done deal — and the example was more about him exploring options than finalizing anything — he thanked me for calling him, saying he had no idea his submissions were public documents that just anyone can grab from the city’s website.
He’s far from alone. I can’t count the number of people who have no idea that all of this stuff is easily accessible online, even though city officials refer to it pretty often.
It’s been more than five years since the city implemented its online portal, called the Legislative Information Center, where you can find most everything the city’s voted on since late 2012.
Deputy city clerk Nikki Elsen loves Legistar, as the program is called, and not just because it saves her and the rest of the clerks down at La Crosse City Hall a ton of time and filing.
“It really is a very transparent solution to provide access to council documents and minutes,” Elsen said.
Anyone with access to the internet can go to cityoflacrosse.org and follow the link, labeled “Legislative Information Center” under the tab that reads “Government.” Once there, you can look at every agenda and the minutes from every meeting since 2012, including all of the handouts, public input and anything the city has that isn’t permitted to keep confidential under the state’s open records law.
“It gives them the ability to see exactly what department staff and council members are seeing. We attach everything to the electronic file,” Elsen said.
If you go to the trouble of creating an account, the site is even handier, particularly if you want to keep up to date on when agendas for various meetings are sent out.
“They were always out there on the website, but now with this system, there are these alerts,” Elsen said.
Say you want a notification every time the La Crosse Common Council agenda is posted. You can sign up for an account, giving the city your email address and creating a password, and click the little button up in the top right, helpfully labeled “Alerts.”
You can also set one up for new business — which will let you know any time a new resolution is added. Daily notifications will tell you when people add documents to the different items — or, if you’re more interested in certain topics, such as, let’s say the La Crosse Center, you can get an alert for those key words.
“Any time legislation is entered that has that key word in it, you’re going to be alerted,” Elsen said.
Not only can you do a lot of reading on the site, looking through records and the memberships of all of the city’s committees and subcommittes, but city also livestreams the meetings of the Judiciary and Administrative and Finance and Personnel committees, plus every La Crosse Common Council meeting, so people who can’t get to city hall can watch the whole thing from the comfort of their home.
For those of us who must keep up with the city while on the go (OK, that might just be me), the city also has an app that is super handy. The free app, called MyLAX, let’s you find parks, report any issues, figure out when your trash is picked up and includes a link to Legistar under the heading “Meeting Agendas.”
I’ll give you two guesses which one I’m checking regularly.
Seriously, guys, you don’t need to be a council member to be a local government insider, with details on city decisions at your fingertips. All you need is the internet.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter @Jourdan_LCT.
