Jourdan Vian: Happy 30th anniversary to the Hubble telescope

It got me wondering if people knew then how cool it would end up, so I spent some time digging in the La Crosse Tribune archives from April and May 1990 to see what people had to say.

Now, I was barely alive at the time, so I don’t know for sure, but after a little perusing, I think people were profoundly skeptical that the Hubble was going to be worth all the hub-bub.

As far as I can tell, the Tribune didn’t run a story about the first photo, but headlines like “Hubble sees stars — finally,” which ran in the May 16, 1990, edition of the La Crosse Tribune, suggest people weren’t expecting great things.

After a little more reading, it was clear to see why. The telescope was a massive, $1.5 billion undertaking — and that’s in 1990 dollars, not 2020 dollars — and it was plagued by problems when it first got started, according to the reporting at the time. It apparently wobbled when the sun moved for awhile, which isn’t what you want out of something that is taking photos with long exposures.

It was launched seven years later than anticipated, then it took awhile to make sure scientists had it pointed where they wanted it.