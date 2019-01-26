It’s no secret that I’m no fan of Facebook.
I hate the way the format encourages snap judgments and scrolling on. I hate the way people don’t bother to actually click links and read things before complaining about them.
It frustrates me to no end that it remains a consistent way to communicate with people I don’t get to see in person very often, and it’s somehow built itself a monopoly on the communication game while consistently giving me less and less content I actually want to see. This is why I almost never post on there, rarely comment and basically only go to specific pages.
Most of all, I hate the way it does nothing to discourage the spread of disinformation, and the way the company sells user information to the highest bidder without any consideration of the ethical implications.
I’m not alone. According to a survey last year by Reuters, people’s trust in Facebook continues to plummet.
Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg has been trying to turn that around for months, to no avail. His latest attempt is a column in the Wall Street Journal Thursday headlined “The Facts About Facebook,” in which he argues that the reason people don’t trust Facebook to responsibly and ethically handle their data is that they don’t understand how targeted advertising works.
I’m willing to admit that most people really don’t know how it works. Targeted advertising works by keeping track of things you look up and things you click on to give you ads for things you’re more likely to actually want to buy. It’s the reason why I suddenly got a bunch of ads for Modcloth when I followed an ad to Zulily.
It’s all done by a computer algorithm, and sometimes it goes wonderfully wrong, like when I bought a mattress on Amazon and all of a sudden every ad I saw for the next week was for mattresses. I like to imagine the computer was like, “Oh my gosh! She bought a mattress. She must collect mattresses. I bet she will buy 10 more if we just prove it’s cheap.”
But anyway, I have no issue with targeted advertising. The problem with Facebook is that the more we learn about exactly how it functions, the more it goes beyond the strangeness of targeted ads and into serious problems.
Things we learned last year:
- Facebook not only shares your data, but also your friends’ data, even if your friends’ info isn’t set to public;
- The phone app will track your location to send you ads, even if you tell it not to in several different ways;
- The company allowed Netflix and Spotify the ability to read Facebook users’ private messages; and,
- Facebook let Amazon have its users’ names and contact information.
And that’s aside from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, when it was revealed that Facebook knew the data-mining company had obtained the personal data of millions of users and did absolutely nothing about it.
All of that isn’t the end of the social media giant’s nonsense.
Documents released earlier this month as part of a Center for Investigative Reporting’s lawsuit show Facebook knew and didn’t care that it was inappropriately profiting from business transactions with children.
According to the center’s blog, Reveal, the documents are from a 2012 lawsuit and show “Facebook’s own employees worried they were bamboozling children who racked up hundreds, sometimes even thousands, of dollars in game charges.”
Basically, kids thought they were buying things with fake money in games but were actually buying things with real money. Facebook staffers were well aware that it was happening, and, in fact, messed with the system to make it easier.
“Facebook often failed to send receipts for these purchases, and links on the company’s website to dispute charges frequently failed to work, according to court records,” Reveal wrote.
The documents also show employees calling a kid a “whale,” which is a term used by the casino industry to indicate big spenders. The kid racked up $6,545 in credit card charges over two weeks, and the employees refused to cancel the charges, despite believing the user was 13.
And Zuckerberg thinks the problem is we don’t understand targeted advertising.
“Trust me,” said the spider to the fly.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter, @Jourdan_LCT.
