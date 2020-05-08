Jourdan Vian: Here's why I've hopped aboard the 'Animal Crossing' craze

If you had asked me six months ago what 2020’s biggest video game hit would be, I would not have guessed “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.”
I hadn’t even planned to
buy it, despite having owned a Nintendo Switch — the latest
gaming console
from the tech
giant — since the month after the Switch
was released.
However, the latest release in the Animal Crossing series has taken over gaming communities everywhere, selling 5 million copies in its first month and making it the highest-selling title for any console in a single month, according to CNN.
In case you missed it, the game centers around life on a formerly deserted island. The player and a couple of animal neighbors move there and begin to shape it and grow a local economy, catching fish, opening a museum, selling hand-crafted items to pay off a mortgage to Tom Nook, the owner of the land.
You make small talk with your neighbors, exchange gifts and decorate your island however you see fit with items you make, buy or find falling from the sky or out of trees.
Animal Crossing games date back to 2001 and have always been pretty popular, but I never would have foreseen the way the latest installment took off.
Anyone who knows me knows I absolutely love everything Nintendo. The very first gaming console I ever used was a Super Nintendo Entertainment System at my grandparents’ house that I used to play Super Mario Bros. over and over again when I was 5. I was terrible, but it was fun, no matter how many times little Luigi ran face first into a turtle. Like younger siblings everywhere, I was always relegated to Player 2.
But as much as I love Nintendo, I was delighted and shocked when “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” took over the way it did. It is everywhere, including in my hands nearly every free minute I have.
Once you play, it’s easy to see why. It’s so cute I can hardly stand it. The animations are colorful and friendly. There is endless room for creativity as you set aside different areas of your island for different things, such as a school room, a restaurant or anything else you can think of. It’s a wonderful opportunity to imagine owning things I would never actually own in real life, like a two-story home with a stage set up and a full-size jukebox.
You can crossbreed flowers into different colors, build everything from a giant robot to a baseball diamond, and you spend every day in the game running around outside making bells, the in-game monetary system.
Plus your neighbors are hilarious. The writers of this game definitely enjoy some terribly wonderful puns, and you get the chance to write a little dialogue of your own once in a while. I taught my neighbor to say “Batman” after every other sentence, and now he talks like Robin in the Adam West “Batman” TV show.
It’s a perfect escape from being stuck at home social distancing.
The Detroit Lions announced its 2020 season schedule via an Animal Crossing video posted on Twitter. Like any true Wisconsinite, I hate the Lions, but I have to admit it was hilarious watching a little guy in Lions gear bury a giant brown bear to signify the team playing the Chicago Bears in Week 1 and take a little nap to signify the Bye in Week 5. However, hitting the Packers fan over the head with the bug net was just rude.
Even politicians and Hollywood writers are getting in on it. U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is visiting other players’ islands and leaving notes on their bulletin boards. Plus she joined screenwriter Gary Whitta, who wrote “Star Wars: Rogue One,” on his talk show, which takes place entirely in the game.
It’s an absolute delight, and I have been completely sucked in.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
