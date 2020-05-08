Jourdan Vian: Here's why I've hopped aboard the 'Animal Crossing' craze

Anyone who knows me knows I absolutely love everything Nintendo. The very first gaming console I ever used was a Super Nintendo Entertainment System at my grandparents’ house that I used to play Super Mario Bros. over and over again when I was 5. I was terrible, but it was fun, no matter how many times little Luigi ran face first into a turtle. Like younger siblings everywhere, I was always relegated to Player 2.

But as much as I love Nintendo, I was delighted and shocked when “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” took over the way it did. It is everywhere, including in my hands nearly every free minute I have.

Once you play, it’s easy to see why. It’s so cute I can hardly stand it. The animations are colorful and friendly. There is endless room for creativity as you set aside different areas of your island for different things, such as a school room, a restaurant or anything else you can think of. It’s a wonderful opportunity to imagine owning things I would never actually own in real life, like a two-story home with a stage set up and a full-size jukebox.

You can crossbreed flowers into different colors, build everything from a giant robot to a baseball diamond, and you spend every day in the game running around outside making bells, the in-game monetary system.