Jourdan Vian: In defense of the self-driving car
Every city has its quirks.
Here in La Crosse, we hate paying for parking. We have a history of being so frustrated with the idea of giving a parking pay station a buck that instead we drive through and destroy them. Before they were removed in 2016, La Crosse area residents broke more than a hundred parking gates and cost the city more than $20,000.
According to a New York Times report published Monday, called “Wielding Rocks and Knives, Arizonans Attack Self-Driving Cars,” residents of the Arizona town where Google’s Waymo is testing its self-driving vans have attacked the vehicles at least 21 times during the past two years.
Waymo is testing its vans by having them drive around Chandler with an emergency backup driver behind the wheel, training its artificial intelligence to be a decent driver.
Residents of Chandler have been known to try to run the vehicles off the road, throw rocks at them, slash the tires and yell at them in the streets. In a couple more harrowing instances, a man threatened the emergency backup driver with a piece of PVC pipe and another waved a .22 revolver at the vehicle and staff member inside.
The perpetrators told the Times that they despise driverless cars, plus they find it entertaining to brake hard in front of them, weave in and out of traffic to taunt them and generally be the most inconsiderate drivers in the world.
One couple told the Times they were angry because a van nearly struck their 10-year-old son in a cul de sac, and one man said he was upset after a self-driving Uber in Tempe, Ariz., killed a woman.
To be clear, they are so incensed by an accidental pedestrian death and a close call that they are attempting to force a vehicle — one with a person behind the wheel even if they aren’t driving — to crash.
You know, I can see not being super trusting or pleased after you see a close call involving your son or read about Elaine Herzberg, the poor woman who died after a self-driving Uber vehicle didn’t react fast enough to spotting her in the street and hit her at 40 miles per hour.
But on the other hand, cars with human drivers in them have been known to kill the occasional pedestrian. Somehow I doubt they’re searching out the perpetrators of vehicular homicide and chasing them down.
Also, I’ve been in more than one car crash or close call myself, and I don’t feel the urge to go stab every car I see. I don’t even feel the desire to stab other drivers who run into my car. It happens, guys, chill.
According to analysts who talked to the Times, this whole thing is really about tapping into the fears that we’re all going to be replaced by robots and be forced to let them drive us places.
To quote the article, “ ‘People are lashing out justifiably,’ said Douglas Rushkoff, a media theorist at City University of New York and author of the book ‘Throwing Rocks at the Google Bus.’ He likened driverless cars to robotic incarnations of scabs — workers who refuse to join strikes or who take the place of those on strike.”
I think “justifiably” is a little strong, but OK.
“There’s a growing sense that the giant corporations honing driverless technologies do not have our best interests at heart,” Rushkoff said. “Just think about the humans inside these vehicles, who are essentially training the artificial intelligence that will replace them.”
First of all, giant corporations have never had our best interests at heart. Their interest in us begins and ends in what it takes to get us to buy their product. The owners of corporations are interested in their bottom line, and if it helps us, fine; if not, well, they got theirs. I don’t know why anyone would think differently.
Second, driverless cars aren’t pushing the end of civilization as we know it. Driverless cars are an awesome feature of a society that’s growing and changing into something more efficient and environmentally responsible. You’re not going to die of not needing your own car.
It’s also not really fair to say the humans inside the vehicles are training their replacement. It’s not like Google had taxis and then made their taxi drivers into emergency Waymo operators.
I’m not saying that the automation of jobs that used to be done by humans won’t have an effect on our society. It’s something our economic and policy experts will need to keep an eye on to make sure we don’t suddenly have an automation boom that leaves everyone fired and jobless and causes widespread poverty and whatnot.
But it doesn’t have to be an entirely negative one. Humans can get out of things they don’t want to do, and, you know, we can reconsider some of the ways we do business.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
