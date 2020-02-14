Jourdan Vian: Is reclining on airplanes OK?

The La Crosse Tribune newsroom as a whole is solidly ambivalent. My fellow reporter and editor who were working Friday morning both said that they wouldn’t recline, but respect the decision of those would choose otherwise.

The news clerk said she didn’t have enough flying experience to answer.

We did come to the conclusion that reclining seats are better than seats that face each other like on some trains, because it’s super awkward to face a stranger. I can definitely attest to that, as I once got an exit row seat that was set up for the flight attendant to sit across from you and that was really weird, despite the best efforts of said flight attendant. He was great at his job, but I hated it anyway.

Due to the lack of consensus at work, I reached out to my favorite tall person, my brother Alex Vian. My brother is a full foot taller than my 5’6” and likes to see big cities, so he has very strong airline opinions.

“It’s awful,” he said. “There’s no change in the little bit you go backwards, but it absolutely destroys whomever is behind you unless it’s a small child.

“And if you’re as tall as me, the plane sucks, period.”

My mom, who is much shorter, agreed that it just plain sucks.