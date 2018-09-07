Throughout my relatively small number of years on this Earth, I’ve driven in many cities.
La Crosse, of course, I drive through every day. I travel to Minneapolis and St. Paul semi-regularly. I’ve driven through a town outside of Seattle during a snowstorm, which is why I can tell you even drivers used to rain can’t handle an out-of-the-blue snowfall.
I learned to drive in Grand Rapids, Mich., which doesn’t have terrible traffic for a metro area of just over a million people, but seems to have problems with waiting for people to turn left. I was minding my own business waiting to take a left turn and then got smacked into by another vehicle not once, but twice in my first year of driving. The first time was my second day of behind-the-wheel, and I can tell you that wasn’t fun. Possibly, we can lay that at the feet of whomever decided the “Michigan Left,” i.e., when you turn right and then take a U-turn to go left, was a good idea, but it’s still super annoying.
Anyway, I may have gotten off track. The point of all of this is to say that everywhere thinks they have the worst drivers, but now we now have statistical proof of something I’ve known since July 2008: Houston, Texas, has -- hands down -- the worst drivers in America.
The Houston Chronicle analyzed 16 years of federal highway data for its story published Wednesday, headlined “Out of Control: Houston’s roads, drivers are nation’s most deadly.” When digging into the data, reporters Dug Begley and St. John Barned-Smith found 640 people per year die on Houston-area roads, the equivalent of three fully-loaded 737s crashing and killing everyone onboard. In addition, 2,850 people are seriously injured. In comparison, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation preliminary data shows that a total of 405 people on Wisconsin roads died in 2017, including 12 in La Crosse County.
The numbers make Houston’s roads the deadliest in the U.S., even compared with notoriously bad cities to drive in such as Boston and New York City.
As someone who spent three years in Houston -- I’m a University of Houston alum -- it comes as no surprise. My commute to school, which was anywhere from half an hour to a full hour depending on the time of day and level of traffic, was seriously harrowing. I’ve had more near-misses than I care to remember.
The reasons behind the lethality, however, are more interesting, and something that we should all keep in mind.
The Houston Chronicle lists a few reasons, including long commutes that put people on the roadway by themselves for an average of 29.5 minutes each way, roads designed for maximum speed, roads designed without spaces for cyclists or pedestrians and, most telling, a lack of enforcement of traffic laws.
By far the most destructive factor is speed -- something enforcing traffic laws would definitely cut back on. Even in crashes in which distracted driving is the main factor, speed contributes to the damage.
I’d bet dollars to donuts that there isn’t a single police officer in La Crosse who hasn’t heard, at least once, the question, “Don’t you guys have anything better to do?” while enforcing traffic laws. It’s a cliché.
But traffic rules are important and enforcing them matters. I don’t know that I’d say it’s as important as catching murderers, but it does do a lot to keep us safe.
Mathematica Policy Research economist Dara Lee Luca found that every 1 percent increase in tickets issued led to a 0.28 percent decrease in crashes.
"You can see a causal relationship between the number of tickets given and the number of traffic motor vehicle accidents and injuries," she told the Chronicle. "As unpopular as (tickets) are, they're effective."
Traffic violations such speeding and weaving in and out of lanes are also pretty good indicators when someone is driving who shouldn’t be. I don’t know if you know this, but drunk people aren’t great at straight lines.
Bottom line is we can all learn from Houston’s mistakes. It isn’t a waste of money to build spaces that give pedestrians and bicyclists a way to stay out of traffic. It isn’t a waste of time to write speeding tickets. It is a waste of lives not to.
In my experience, courtesy= quality of drivers. Therefore, all big metro areas have terrible drivers. People drive slowly in WI but are more courteous (letting you merge, not riding in left, etc). Also, diversity is not a good thing with driving. Worst drivers I've witnessed are in North Carolina. Mix of Nascar fans, little old southern ladies, slow southern folk, NY/NJ transplants, "ghetto" crowd..... total mix of styles resulting in a mess on the roads.
Typical "journalist." Citing second hand reporting, never having been there herself.
