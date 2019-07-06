Jourdan Vian: Keep vets in mind during Independence Day weekend

I’ve always loved the Fourth of July.
We celebrate our veterans dating back to 1776 who fought for our freedom and our current military personnel who now work to keep us safe and secure at home.
Independence Day combines all of my favorite things: backyard cookouts, hot summer days, ice cold drinks and, of course, fireworks.
I love the noise, the view and the smell as rockets shoot into the sky and burst into colorful sparks, preferably mixing with the sound of some sort of exciting classical music.
But I know not everyone feels the same.
According to the Marine Corps Community Services page, run by the U.S. Marine Corps, fireworks are a serious problem for combat veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder. MCCS explained that most can mentally prepare for planned events, like the annual 10 p.m. July 4 show, but the week of random booms that follow are a lot harder to deal with.
It makes sense. You expect the big shows, so when you hear the first few pops and explosions, you know where they’re coming from. On the other hand, the rat-a-tat of private fireworks that come randomly from neighbors just having a good time in the days surrounding the Fourth don’t sound all that different from distant gunfire and there’s no way to predict when those sounds will come.
Kevin Rhoades, a Marine veteran, spoke to NBC News about it in 2015. “It’s not that I don’t want people to have fun,” he said. “On the Fourth of July I’m going to pop my own fireworks. But when you get woken up at two, three o’clock in the morning, it brings back those memories.”
Rhoades put up a sign in his yard before Independence Day reading “Combat Veteran Lives Here. Please Be Courteous With Fireworks.”
“It didn’t work,” Rhoades said. “People still pop fireworks off in town even though it’s against the law. Some people just don’t understand.”
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, between 11% and 20% of veterans have PTSD caused by combat stress.
It’s not like these veterans are asking for much.
They make a distinction between the regular city shows and the random small ones, so we can all enjoy the huge professionally run shows. It seems off to me that we supposedly celebrate the people who fight for our freedom by doing things that hurt them, setting them on edge and bringing back painful experiences.
They sacrifice so much for us and we can’t sacrifice just a piece of a multi-day celebration.
It feels like lip service to say, “Oh, yeah, we support of veterans,” but then when it comes time to actually do something — or not do something in this case — we’re all like, “Nah.”
For veterans, that’s a familiar tune.
There are 40,056 homeless veterans on any given night, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Roughly 45% of those are people of color. About 1.4 million other veterans are at risk of homelessness due to poverty or dismal living conditions, according to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans.
According to Military.com, it’s still hard for veterans to find jobs when they leave the military. The Center for New American Security conducted interviews with 87 people from nearly 70 companies to find out why. One of the main reasons was negative stereotypes. People assumed veterans would be too rigid or have anger management issues (where have I heard that before?) and not fit in at a civilian office.
Approximately 20 veterans per day die by suicide and 70% of those die from gunshot wounds, according to the VA.
While people say they support veterans, some of those statistics have been known for years and we haven’t been willing to tackle those problems. You can’t tell me that we don’t have the resources to fix it when the 2018 U.S. defense budget authorized just under $700 billion. Fewer tanks and a few more houses would be grand.
Locally, neighbors looked askance at La Crosse projects to build an apartment building that included 15 units set aside to get homeless veterans a roof over their head or the conversion of a huge single-family house into a facility where veterans can stay while saving money and getting healthy enough to get out on their own.
When it comes to veterans, I just want us to put our money — and our fireworks — where our mouth is.
