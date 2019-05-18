Kids are awesome.
They can run the gamut of ridiculously sweet and cute to terrible monsters, but in a way you can’t help but love, all within a single day.
I’m incredibly excited to have kids of my own in the future. I’m going to mold them into pun-loving dorks just like me and there is nothing anyone can do to stop it (OK, they probably will have some say, but no one else).
I’m a bit of a rarity these days, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control. The birthrate fell to the lowest it’s been in 32 years according to data released this week, down to 3.8 million in 2018. It was the fourth consecutive year of birth declines.
Apparently, demographers are shocked to see the rate continue to go down, saying U.S. economy and job market growth usually pick that rate back up in a May 15 National Public Radio story called “U.S. Births Fell to a 32-Year Low in 2018; CDC Says Birthrate is in Record Slump.”
I, on the other hand, am not even a little surprised, and also not quite sure why it’s being framed as a bad thing.
Kids are a lot of work. It’s a 24/7 job that involves a lot of bodily fluids and dealing with people who don’t quite know how to socialize yet. Terrible monsters, remember? Some people just aren’t cut out for that, in the same way I’m not cut out to do complex math or remember what alleles are.
What’s great about modern medicine is that we have stuff like IUDs, shots and pills that put control firmly in the hands of the people who bear children to decide whether they want to do that.
There are also people out there who would want kids, but can’t afford to. (This is my category, by the way). Insurance is expensive and it doesn’t cover everything, so you have to pay for prenatal visits, ultrasounds and then eventually the actual birth, whether it’s natural or a Caesarian section.
After the baby is born, you don’t get a ton of parental leave to take care of your new child, but at the same time lots of daycares won’t take infants or if they do, there are waiting lists, so you’ve got to really plan ahead. Plus, child care isn’t getting any cheaper or easier to find as the years go on.
Plus, of course, there is feeding and clothing them and keeping them in clean diapers and all that jazz. Despite economic growth as a whole, wages aren’t rising at the same rate as inflation and affordable housing is getting harder to find, so our dollars aren’t going as far as they used to.
Others aren’t exactly thrilled to be bringing more children into the world while the U.S. continues to do just about nothing to address climate change and gun violence, but instead focuses its efforts on limiting the people’s bodily autonomy and ability to make their own decisions about their health.
Maternal mortality rates aren’t going down in the U.S. either, according to CDC data, especially for women of color. According to the CDC, between 2011 and 2014, there were 40 deaths per 100,000 live births for black women, 12.4 deaths per 100,000 live births for white women and 17.8 deaths per 100,000 live births for women of other races. That means out of every 100,000 black women who give birth, 40 die from complications.
I don’t know about you, but that’s not a risk I’d be rushing into taking.
I’m depressing myself here.
According to Dowell Myers, a demographer at the University of Southern California, that’s a pretty common reaction.
“The birthrate is a barometer of despair,” Myers told NPR, adding that young people won’t make plans to have babies unless they’re optimistic about the future.
People like me have seen a lot of political turmoil in our life and grew up hearing about more and more violence in the world. It doesn’t exactly make you want to jump out and bring new life into it.
“Not a whole lot of things are going good,” Myers said “and that’s haunting young people in particular, more than old people.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.