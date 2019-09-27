Local school districts got the jump on the farm-to-table trend a few years ago, snagging Wisconsin produce and meat to serve to kids at school.
Of course, there’s a reason the farm-to-table restaurant trend is a thing. It promotes local agriculture, encourages healthy eating and, frankly, just tastes better than something grown in a greenhouse halfway across the country.
A local program is getting some recognition in the form of a United States Department of Agriculture grant for its two-year-old Farm to School project: Wisconsin Chili Lunch.
The Coulee Region Farm2School Program is a partnership between La Crosse County Health Department, Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare, Gundersen Health System, as well as six local school districts. The La Crosse County Health Department project worked with the school districts of La Crosse, La Crescent-Hokah, West Salem, Bangor, Onalaska and Holmen to serve a locally sourced, vegetable-forward entrée to students.
The idea isn’t to turn our community’s kids into stuck-up foodies, Instagramming every meal. Instead, it’s to give them a taste of what a healthy lunch can be. Take it from me, it’s hard as an adult to go from refusing to eat any vegetables to eating healthy. It’s much better to find a way you actually like them as a kid and make it a habit while you’re young.
Chili is a good place to start.
Anyone who has ever gone to a chili cook-off can tell you: Chili is serious business.
Making a good bowl of chili is an art form, and everyone has their own spin.
You need quality vegetables, like onions, celery and tomatoes. You need to decide which side of the bean or no-bean chili debate you fall on, figure out if you’re going for meat or no-meat. You need to pick your spices carefully. Walking the line of spicy enough to delight the taste buds and give you that nice warm glow but not so spicy that you bring people to tears as they grasp for the ice water is harder than it looks.
Not that I’ve ever been in the running to win a chili cook-off, but for the record, I’m a fan of throwing everything in there: beans, meat, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, hot sauce, etc. Also, as a true Wisconsinite, I firmly believe chili is incomplete without a bit of cheddar cheese on top.
But the important thing is, no matter how exactly you like your chili, it’s just plain good food. It fills you up, staves off the winter chill, and it’s chock full of vegetables.
According to the health department, the Wisconsin Chili Lunch also seeks to strengthen relationships with local farmers and provide new market opportunities for Wisconsin products.
It also turns lunch into a new way to learn, according to Vanessa Herald, of the Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems at University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“From early child care and education sites to schools to hospitals, we see the increased interest, and demand, to use locally-grown foods as a way to improve meal quality, teach kids about where food comes from, and support our local agricultural communities,” said Herald, who is the senior farm-to-outreach institution specialist for the organization.
Kids learn a bit about what it takes to get food on the table and farms get a few more local buyers. It’s a win-win.
She said the Wisconsin Chili Lunch was a fun way to get more local foods into the supply chain and support schools.
When I was in school, the chili was not in danger of winning any awards. If anything, you could be forgiven for not being able to tell the difference between school chili and school sloppy joes. I’m glad that today’s students have it better.
