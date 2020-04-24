Jourdan Vian: Kudos to school districts for stepping up to feed kids

I remember people saying we just couldn’t do it, that it was ridiculous to ask society to foot the bill for lunch for other people’s kids and they could never afford it.

I don’t think we can afford not to.

Education is vital for our democracy and it is awfully hard to get an education when you’re starving or worrying about your next meal.

Clearly, feeding these kids can be done. We’re doing it. The La Crosse school district has distributed more than 32,000 meals in the last month. I know school district budgets aren’t going to be anything but tight for the foreseeable future and nobody likes paying taxes, but this is worth making a priority.

It’s going to be a long road to financial recovery for a lot of families. Even before COVID-19 put people out of work or on reduced incomes, the majority of students in the School District of La Crosse qualified for free or reduced-price lunch.

With projections showing the state unemployment rate at 27%, that number won’t be going down any time soon.