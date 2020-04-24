Jourdan Vian: Kudos to school districts for stepping up to feed kids

It’s no secret that this spring has been tough. I don’t think anyone’s life hasn’t been turned upside down by COVID-19 in the last month.
So I have to give some major props to our local school districts for taking steps to ease the burden on thousands of families by distributing free food to area kids while schools are closed.
Families depend on our schools to keep their children fed lunch and often breakfast during the school year at a reasonable price.
Students depend on those meals to keep them growing and prevent them from being too hungry to focus on schoolwork.
We all depend on those students to learn, then grow up to be smart, engaged members of our community.
That’s why I applaud the School District of La Crosse for its decision to send kids lunches for the weekend each Friday, and why I hope they are able to continue providing lunch for free to students after schools reopen.
From where I sit working in my apartment, I can watch a school bus pull up every day at 11 a.m. and hand out lunch. I can’t help but be reminded of this time last year, when the issue of shaming children and feeding them substandard lunches when their parents failed to provide them with lunch money was a hot topic of debate.
I remember people saying we just couldn’t do it, that it was ridiculous to ask society to foot the bill for lunch for other people’s kids and they could never afford it.
I don’t think we can afford not to.
Education is vital for our democracy and it is awfully hard to get an education when you’re starving or worrying about your next meal.
Clearly, feeding these kids can be done. We’re doing it. The La Crosse school district has distributed more than 32,000 meals in the last month. I know school district budgets aren’t going to be anything but tight for the foreseeable future and nobody likes paying taxes, but this is worth making a priority.
It’s going to be a long road to financial recovery for a lot of families. Even before COVID-19 put people out of work or on reduced incomes, the majority of students in the School District of La Crosse qualified for free or reduced-price lunch.
With projections showing the state unemployment rate at 27%, that number won’t be going down any time soon.
There is no reason good enough to not to make sure kids have enough to eat. We have a moral responsibility to look after the next generation. We’re living a society here and part of that social contract is that we look out for the people most vulnerable, especially kids, who can’t look after themselves.
I don’t care how dedicated you are to fiscal responsibility, holding a kid’s lunch hostage is not the way to teach it to parents.
Let’s be honest, there’s no amount of fiscal responsibility that can prepare someone living paycheck to paycheck for suddenly being jobless, and it’s difficult not to live paycheck to paycheck in La Crosse.
We have a documented housing shortage in La Crosse and a city-funded study showed that rents are steep and out of proportion with the average income. More than a third of city of La Crosse residents had some sort of housing need according to the study published last year. That number has also likely gone up given the unemployment rate.
I know our educators are worried about the immediate future right now with all of the changes they’re being forced to implement due to COVID-19, but when they start making plans for bringing students back to school and putting things back to normal, I hope they consider holding onto this change and making it a new normal.
