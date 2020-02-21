Jourdan Vian: La Crosse Times pokes fun at the region we love

“I thought it would be cool for our area to have something that’s just uniquely our own,” Shilts said.

Some of the strangest things happen in La Crosse, and it’s a way to practice writing comedy and getting instant feedback.

He can put it up whenever he thinks it’s ready.

“Watching the "likes" roll in is kind of nice to see,” Shilts said, adding that likes are “the internet’s version of laughing.”

“That’s a big part of why I do it personally,” he said.

They’ve been working on the site since August and really went public with it Feb. 7 with a post called, “Climate Scientists Predict La Crosse to Become One Giant Kwik Trip By 2050.”

“That was the first one we put out there, and it’s currently at more than 1,900 shares, so it must have really hit a chord with people,” Shilts said.

The article, written by Shilts’ friend under a pen name, warns that all La Crosse citizens will become Kwik Trip employees and adds, “The report did not include whether or not the city Kwik Trip will have a Red Box, but scientists are crossing their fingers.”