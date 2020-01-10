Jourdan Vian: Leave Jessicas alone, names don't mean much

Putting aside the ellipses abuse, I dove into the post to find out what’s wrong with Jessicas. Apparently, they break up with people, carry purses, like horses, get in fights and are generally untrustworthy.

Sorry, Jessica.

I don’t quite get it. I’m fairly certain that tons of people like horses and also have been known to get divorced, and most of them are not named Jessica.

In three short years, we’ve gone from randomly celebrating people with certain names for no reason to randomly mocking people with a certain name for no reason.

We’ve got Beckys, Karens and Chads, all of which have weird stereotypes attached to them.

I really feel like we can stop there. There’s no need to drag Kyles, Tiffanys or Jessicas into it.

It’s such a weird stereotype. I know dozens of Jessicas and tons of Tiffanys, and each one is, if not a unique butterfly, at least their own person. These traits that get assigned to them aren’t limited to people of that name either.

Do people think that a name really shapes your personality that much?