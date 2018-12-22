Jourdan Vian: 'Make it' by being rich to start with
I don’t want a lot for Christmas. I don’t need presents. All apologies to Mariah Carey, but I don’t need you.
What I need is an end to supposedly respectable publications praising the budgets of people who are only successful because they started off with lots of money.
The latest offender is CNBC: Make It, which published a profile of 25-year-old Trevor Klee, who makes $100,000 offering tutoring services for graduate school tests, such as the GMAT, GRE and LSAT. It’s a neat story. He got started just because he liked teaching, advertised himself on Reddit and now makes serious cash helping people pass their tests.
To be honest, Klee does sound a little insufferable, but that could very well be just because of the way CNBC’s reporter wrote the story.
“I’m actually a really terrible employee,” he’s quoted as saying. That’s because “I always think I know better than other people, and sometimes I do and sometimes I don’t. Sometimes I’m just being stubborn.”
I’ve got to give him some props for self-awareness, but that’s a pretty douchey way to be, and you should probably spend some of that cool tutoring cash on a therapist to figure out why you always have to be right.
Please don’t think I’m knocking him or his entrepreneurial journey, because it does sound fun, and the work he put into it is pretty impressive.
My issue is the way it’s presented like he’s some sort of personal finance savant with his “typical monthly spending” of $2,775.
Let’s break it down. He spends $875 to live in a shared house with four roommates, an amount he describes as “where it doesn’t actually matter to me each month.”
He spends $400 on groceries and $250 on dining out, which truly doesn’t make sense to me. I assume prices are higher in Cambridge, Mass., but when I was feeding only myself, I spent a quarter of that.
He also donates $615 per month to charities. “It doesn’t affect my quality of life at all, and yet I’m able to actually alleviate a lot of suffering and make a lot of people’s lives better,” he said.
I do not understand how that isn’t a significant amount of money.
Splitting his internet five ways, he contributed $20 per month, and he and his roommates also pay for someone to come clean their house, breaking it down to $30 per roommate.
He’s also on his parents’ cell phone plan and contributes $40 per month. Because Kree is far from the typical millennial, there’s no debt listed.
Thanks, guys, I never realized how much money I could save if I tripled my income and didn’t have any student loans. That’s some relatable content you’ve got there.
It’s not that I think Kree is bad with money. He’s fine with it. I am seriously questioning his food budget, but it makes sense to get by on public transit if you live somewhere where it’s convenient, and he doesn’t seem to splurge on lots of junk or buy new clothes just because.
But Kree’s financial situation is due more to luck and the lack of debt than anything else. It is really easy to save money when you don’t have college debt to pay off or a mortgage or hospital bills because you got sick at the worst possible time.
Kree seems to realize it.
“Growing up in a family that talked a lot about money was a definite advantage,” he said. “In a lot of ways, I feel like I’m good with money, but I’m playing life on ‘Easy’ mode: I’m a single guy with no dependents and I make a pretty solid income.”
“Pretty solid,” he says, with his six figure income, proving yet again that the rich have no concept of being poor.
I want financial profiles of families with two or three kids who keep all their children in clothes and food while also paying off the bills from the hospital stay when the youngest was born a month early and both the baby and the mother were stuck on bedrest for weeks.
Those are the relatable stories that will actually teach us something.
All I learned from CNBC is: It helps to be rich already.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.