Throughout the last two weeks, a couple things were made clear.
Erin Somvilai had depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. She struggled with thoughts of suicide. And she did what she was supposed to do: She asked for help.
Tim Blumentritt, director of the CARE Center and long-time member of the La Crosse Area Suicide Prevention Initiative, agreed that asking for help was the most important thing someone can do, but it’s not simple.
“Stigma often prevents people from seeking help for themselves,” Blumentritt said.
The stigma against struggling with mental health was on full display during the first-degree homicide trial of Erik Sackett. Sackett was found not guilty of killing Somvilai, but that’s not what I’m here to write about today.
Instead, I want to talk about the way Somvilai’s mental health was discussed throughout the seven days of testimony.
I’m not throwing anyone under the bus here because I think the issue is bigger than this one trial. But words like “attention-seeking” and “crying wolf” were thrown around. People suggested Somvilai used threats of suicide to manipulate Sackett. Her character was painted as lacking because her mental illness sometimes made her want to die.
Somvilai went through something pretty terrible when she was 18. She was in a car accident and four of her friends died. She was put into a medical coma. She came out of that with some scars and damage to her mental health. Who wouldn’t?
I, unfortunately, never met Somvilai, but her friend Tara Candahl described her as “a devoted, loyal, caring friend, sister, daughter, mother, cousin, niece and granddaughter.” She was the kind of person who would drive to another state for a friend who was lonely and scared.
But Somvilai went through a lot, and sometimes she needed help to deal with it.
It’s not easy to ask for help. Sometimes when we do so, it doesn’t look like what you’d expect. We don’t say, “Hey, can you help me?” We say, “I want to die,” “Come to my funeral” or “I’m a burden on everyone I love.”
Those are the sorts of things everyone should look for in their loved ones and always take seriously.
“In the mental-health field, we always take it seriously when somebody appears to be asking for help,"Blumentritt said. "It may be in a direct statement or an indirect statement when they may imply they are struggling.”
It’s harmful to tell people who are struggling that they’re looking for attention or just trying to manipulate someone.
“It just dismisses that person’s needs and the importance that they are asking for help,” Blumentritt said. “I can’t imagine having suicide attempts just for attention. It makes no sense at all.”
Blumentritt urged people to think of those things like high blood pressure or chest pain.
“We would do nothing but encourage people to get help for their physical health, and it should be totally the same for their mental health,” he said.
When people are struggling, it’s not necessarily a one-and-done sort of thing. Thoughts of suicide can be something that pop up once or twice or something that plague a person for months or years.
“Every situation is unique to the person. The factors that contribute to that — history of depression, anxiety, substance abuse, an individual’s ability to cope and practice coping skills, their willingness to seek help — I think all of those are variables that make each and every person’s experience unique,” Blumentritt said.
When someone asks for help — directly or indirectly — you should always take it seriously. Blumentritt recommends QPR method, which stands for Question, Persuade and Refer.
“What we do is continue to have a conversation to encourage the person to get help, then immediately connect them to appropriate resources,” he said.
It’s something anyone can do.
For resources, contact Great Rivers 211 by dialing 211 on any phone or call the La Crosse County Mobile Crisis Line at 608-785-4357.
Please, if you or anyone you know needs help, fight the stigma, ask for help and stay alive.
