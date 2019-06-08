With President Donald Trump’s latest Twitter gaffe taking over the airwaves, you may have missed some amazing news Friday from NASA.
If you somehow didn’t hear, Trump tweeted out a statement Friday about NASA that really made no sense. “For all the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon – We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!”
Yes, that tweet does imply the moon is part of Mars. No, I’m not going to try to figure out why.
Instead, I’m going to focus on NASA’s announcement that it’s opening the International Space Station for commercial business.
At first glance, it doesn’t seem too terribly exciting. Sure, space research is important and has already yielded some great new developments, but there have already been some commercial research at the International Space Station U.S. National Laboratory, so what’s the big deal?
The big deal is that this broadens the scope of activity beyond research and development and into commercial manufacturing, production and marketing. I have no idea how they’re going to do marketing on a space station but I can’t wait to find out.
“Those of us who have had the privilege to live and work on board the International Space Station over the past 20 years know what an incredible experience it is and the unique value of the microgravity environment for research, development and technology advancement,” said astronaut Christina Koch in a video posted to NASA’s Twitter account.
“We are so excited to be part of NASA as our home and laboratory in space transitions into being accessible to commercial and marketing opportunities, as well as private astronauts,” she added.
Private astronauts can spend up to 30 days in the space station starting as early as next year, according to NASA, and the agency can accommodate up to two missions per year. The missions would be privately funded.
The idea, according to NASA’s new release, is to create more access to space — or “low-Earth orbit,” as it puts it. Low-Earth orbit is the area in Earth orbit near enough to Earth for convenient communication, observation and resupply. Leaders want to grow an economy in the area between Earth and the moon, which they say will be key to progress in space.
“A robust low-Earth orbit economy will need multiple commercial destinations, and NASA is partnering with industry to pursue dual paths to that objective that either go through the space station or directly to a free-flying destination,” according to the agency’s release.
I’m not sure I’m a fan of NASA’s stated long-term goal “to become one of many customers purchasing services from independent, commercial and free-flying habitable destinations in low-Earth orbit.”
It sounds to me like giving up on building their own transportation to space and space stations in favor of hiring it out, which can be good or bad depending on the circumstances. Hiring a contractor for something you can do yourself isn’t necessarily the most efficient or economical way to do things. But I’ll wait until I learn more to pass judgment.
But the idea of creating sustainable infrastructure out in space that anyone can use is fascinating, especially when you look at the implications.
“Transitioning toward this new model of business is an important step to enable NASA to move full speed ahead toward our goal of landing the first woman and next man on the moon,” Koch said.
The agency aims to land on the moon again by 2024 and stay there using a space capsule called Orion and a station called Gateway. The sustainable infrastructure could let humans stop at the Moon on their way “to Mars and beyond,” according to NASA.
Developing a permanent presence on the moon and going to Mars sound like science fiction. Then again, so did cell phones, the internet and Siri 50 years ago.
I can’t wait to see how it turns out.
