Jourdan Vian: Office life will never be the same

We can officially add offices to the list of things that will never be the same after the year 2020.
The past five months of a global pandemic have seen huge numbers of people switch from driving into work every day to making the vast commute from their bed to their kitchen table (or I guess some fancy people have home offices).
And despite what managers would have told you this time last year, it’s largely had zero impact on productivity.
According to a recent survey of 800 employers by Mercer, an HR and workplace benefits consulting firm, 94% of employers surveyed said working from home hasn’t hurt the productivity of their employees at all.
Two-thirds of employers (67%) said productivity was the same and 27% say productivity has actually increased since they let their staff take their stuff home.
OK, so I personally enjoy working out of an office. I have cats who truly hate it when I’m doing anything that does not involve paying attention to them. They’re cute and all, but I don’t actually want to spend all of my time playing with them (Don’t tell them I said that).
But others really love working from home and a shocking number of employers are willing to let them keep at it.
Eighty-three percent of employers say they’ll be willing to allow people more flexibility to work from home, and 73% say they expect a quarter or more of their workforce to continue working remotely after the coronavirus dies down and we can all move freely about the country again. A third expect more than half of their employees to keep working from home.
According to a CNN Business report, “That’s a huge switch from pre-pandemic days, when only one in 30 employers allowed for that.”
The conventional wisdom used to be that people wouldn’t work from home, that they needed supervision to get things done. When you think about it, it really isn’t that surprising that they don’t. People like to feel useful and productive. I don’t know too many people who can stand to do nothing all day.
But the shift does lead to an interesting change in dynamics. So much of our daily life as Americans is based on the 9-5 life of a commuter.
The fallout of widespread remote work goes beyond simply fewer people in the office on a daily basis.
How long before businesses start cutting office space? What does that mean for their bottom line?
On the plus side, fewer commuters likely means fewer cars on the road, which will be better for the environment, as well as the roads themselves.
But if we have fewer people driving to work every day, will that mean families will buy fewer cars? What does that do to our economy? Does it give the average family of four more disposable income?
It’ll be interesting to see how the world of office work shakes out as we start to adjust to our new normal. I’m sure it won’t be all bad, but there are a lot of unanswered questions we should start thinking about now, even before we have a vaccine and start recovering from the damage done by the pandemic.
Of course, as we move toward more remote work, we need to keep in mind the importance of internet access. It’s easy for those of us millennials in the city to say, ‘Oh, everyone has the internet these days,’” but that’s not necessarily the case.
There are rural areas where broadband isn’t available or, if it is, the bandwidth is so poor that video is impossible.
Our local state lawmakers have been talking about it for years, but the coronavirus crisis has really put into perspective exactly how necessary it is.
