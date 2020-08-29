Jourdan Vian: Office life will never be the same

On the plus side, fewer commuters likely means fewer cars on the road, which will be better for the environment, as well as the roads themselves.

But if we have fewer people driving to work every day, will that mean families will buy fewer cars? What does that do to our economy? Does it give the average family of four more disposable income?

It’ll be interesting to see how the world of office work shakes out as we start to adjust to our new normal. I’m sure it won’t be all bad, but there are a lot of unanswered questions we should start thinking about now, even before we have a vaccine and start recovering from the damage done by the pandemic.

Of course, as we move toward more remote work, we need to keep in mind the importance of internet access. It’s easy for those of us millennials in the city to say, ‘Oh, everyone has the internet these days,’” but that’s not necessarily the case.

There are rural areas where broadband isn’t available or, if it is, the bandwidth is so poor that video is impossible.

Our local state lawmakers have been talking about it for years, but the coronavirus crisis has really put into perspective exactly how necessary it is.

