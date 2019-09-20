The organizers of La Crosse’s annual Oktoberfest who proudly proclaim it to be “Das Beste” — German for “The Best” — got a little confirmation from a third party.
La Crosse’s homegrown festival of German heritage is in the top 10 best Oktoberfest Festivals in the U.S., according to a site called HomeToGo.com. It earned the six-spot, ahead of New Braunfels, Texas, Nashville, Chicago and San Francisco.
Frankly, what’s not to like?
- Silly songs? Check.
- Funny costumes? Check.
- Good food? Check.
- The chance to bust out my extremely rusty high school German? Nachpruefen.
Granted, there have been years where things got a little out of hand during the weekend. Some people like to drink a little too much and try to ruin things for everyone, by doing things like urinating where they really should not be urinating, wandering into traffic and, on one particularly memorable occasion, playing catch with a dead squirrel in a campus neighborhood.
But the organizers have put a lot of effort into making sure everyone can have a good time and enjoy an Ein Prosit toast or two while also staying safe. “Have fun. Be safe. Stick with your friends/family. We want you back next year,” is the Oktoberfest mantra, according to its website.
They have a shuttle bus schedule on the Oktoberfest website and offer free Pepsi products to designated drivers.
It’s good advice. The buddy system hasn’t failed me yet, and having a designated driver planned out in advance has taken a load off my mind more than once.
Please don’t drink and drive.
Also please, I’m begging you, do not pee on the La Crosse Tribune building. You know who you are. You’re disgusting. There are port-a-potties and bathrooms all over the fest grounds for that.
Anyway.
I have to admit, Oktoberfest is a pretty great time. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not going to be buying a dirndl any time soon, but I definitely enjoy the live music and German food.
I’m even planning to head to the Torchlight Parade Thursday night, despite the fact that I usually really hate parades.
Speaking of parades, thanks to some Tribune reporting from 2006, I recently learned that what’s known as a Maple Leaf Parade myth was actually a fact.
If you’ve ever watched the Oktoberfest Maple Leaf Parade, you may have noticed that the marching bands take a break from their show as they cross the Copeland Avenue viaduct. Word has it that the vibrations of synchronized stepping would damage the structure — word that was often discounted.
It turns out that the marching is a problem.
Back in 2006, former Tribune reporter Terry Rindfleisch reported that the synchronized stepping creates a resonance vibration. Each band member’s step adds a small amount of energy, which, added up, can be dangerous if it matches one of the structure’s natural frequencies of vibration.
How dangerous exactly? Well, if you’ve ever seen the video of the collapse of the Tacoma (Wash.) Narrows Bridge, you can probably guess. The concrete suspension bridge was taken out by resonance vibrations in November 1940. The vibrations were caused by high winds. (Don’t worry. People who build bridges today learned from the disaster.)
Rindfleisch tracked down two retired La Crosse Central High School band directors who got a lesson in physics they never forgot.
Alex Vaver and Rick Young told Rindfleisch about leading the Central band over the viaduct during the Maple Leaf Parade after the bridge was built in 1983.
“We felt the bridge go up and down a few inches,” Vaver said. “It was amazing and scary. We ran off the bridge.”
Young said the motion on the viaduct wasn’t so much a swing as a slow bounce.
“It was eerie,” Young said. “We were halfway up the bridge when it happened, and I called the band back to the bottom, and everyone walked out of step.
“I know people have wondered why the band stops playing at the bridge,” he said.
There was no damage, but there’s been no marching on the bridge since.
