Fifty people went to their weekly religious service on March 15. And their lives ended.
The pain and shock of the mosque attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, has been felt around the world in the past two weeks, including here in La Crosse.
The morning of the attack, my fellow reporters followed the news with horror and heartbreak as the stories of the victims were told by media outlets, and other people’s reactions left something to be desired (mostly some human compassion).
I, for one, definitely cheered on Egg Boy, the teen who broke an egg over the head of the Australian Sen. Fraser Anning after the politician insisted the Muslims brought it on themselves by having the audacity to move to New Zealand.
There’s no question the shooting reverberated far beyond the borders of a country on the other side of the globe and newsrooms everywhere.
On Friday, several local groups including the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Anti-Islamaphobia Working Group, La Crosse Interfaith Shoulder to Shoulder Network and others, hosted a vigil at UW-L to remember those who were killed. People gathered to mourn the 50 dead and 30 injured, as well as support the people hurt by it in our own community.
I don’t want to speak for anyone, but I imagine the Muslims in our local neighborhoods feel similar to how I felt after 51 LGBTQ people were murdered at the Pulse nightclub in Florida.
Even if you’ve never met them, the loss of brothers and sisters in your community to that kind of deadly hatred hits you straight in the heart no matter how far away you are. It’s got to be worse for Muslims, especially those fleeing violence in the Middle East just to find more violence of a different kind.
There’s a difference between what happened in Florida and what happened in New Zealand. Unlike the United States, New Zealand is actually doing something to prevent it from happening again.
New Zealand Parliament has already passed legislation banning the type of weapon used in the attack — instituting an amnesty and buyback program —and is looking to make the ban permanent in April.
And they’re doing it without ignoring the ways guns can be useful tools for things other than killing people. Like the U.S., people in New Zealand like to hunt and also keep pests off their property. They can get license to own a .22 or a shotgun that holds fewer than 10 rounds. Plus, there’s an exemption for police and defense forces.
Thoughts and prayers aren’t useless -- it’s comforting to know you’re not grieving alone -- but it sure is a lot nicer when they come with some preventive action.
I’m a big proponent of requiring gun safety courses and a licensing system for all firearm ownership in the U.S.
You pay a fee just like you do to take driver’s ed, you get your license, you take a test every few years to prove you haven’t forgotten things like putting the safety on when you’re not using it, and you’re fine.
Given the amount of gun violence perpetrated by people with handguns, I’m not as big on focusing on what they call assault rifle bans. Instead, we maybe should study things like the link between domestic violence and mass shooters, and put that information to use. Just a thought.
More than that, I want us to stop treating Muslims like they’re different from “normal people,” whatever that means. The biggest difference between a typical Christian and a typical Muslim is what day of the week they go to pray together in a group.
And yet, an Australian politician sees no problem blaming Muslim immigration for violence against Muslims. The president of the United States randomly decides to block immigration from countries based on whether they’re mostly Muslim. Some random jerk in La Crosse spray paints a racist message on a Muslim’s garage.
Muslims are our neighbors. It’s about time we acted like it.
