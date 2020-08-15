Jourdan Vian: Pandemic prompts anxiety, depression epidemic, says CDC

As the U.S. struggles to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve got another epidemic nipping at its heels, according to a survey released this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This one might be even more frightening than COVID-19.
According to the data — gathered between June 24 and 30 by the CDC — more than a quarter of young adults thought about dying by suicide in June 2020.
A full 25.5% of respondents ages 18 to 24 have seriously considered suicide in the 30 days before the data was gathered. Even more people who are unpaid caregivers for adults, 30.7%, did the same.
The numbers are lower for respondents as a whole, but not low enough. More than 1 in 10 – 10.7% — reported seriously considering death by suicide in the same time frame out of the 5,412 respondents.
That is a staggering number of people, especially if the numbers hold true for the country as a whole.
And things have gotten worse since then.
It’s no surprise that these unprecedented times have increased people’s stress levels.
I got the flu in June and was terrified for three days that it was going to turn out to be COVID-19, and I would be dealing with possible long-term effects to my lungs for the rest of my life until my test came back negative.
I notice and get nervous every time I see someone cough without wearing a mask at the grocery store or walk by while randomly touching things.
I worry about people on unemployment, parents who don’t know how they’re going to deal with school starting back up and teachers who try to balance the desire to do their best for their students with their need to protect their own health.
I’m not alone. Stressors connected to the coronavirus have led to 30% of respondents reporting symptoms of an anxiety or depressive disorder in June and 40.9% reporting at least one adverse mental or behavioral health condition, according to the CDC.
It’s perhaps inevitable that people would turn to less than healthy coping mechanisms.
Nearly 15% of people started or increased substance use to cope, which is not great.
We need a better plan.
The U.S. already had a shortage of mental-health services. This has made things worse, and we can’t just throw up our hands and say there’s nothing to be done.
In the meantime, we need to hold on as best we can.
Exactly five months ago – otherwise known as an entire lifetime ago – I spoke to Gundersen Health System counselor Michael Sersch about how people can deal with the coronavirus turning their lives upside down.
His advice still holds true: Focus on what you can do and encourage other people to do the same.
Wash your hands, wear a mask, keep your distance from other people and listen to the experts.
I’m going to talk to young people here for a minute.
Life is really hard. I know it. I’m a millennial watching the second “once in a generation” economic downturn and lord knows we aren’t doing enough about climate change to make me feel comfortable about the future of the planet, so trust me when I say I understand how scary it is to look at the future right now.
However, you need to stick around. Frankly, we need you.
You’ve grown up with endless information at your fingertips and the ability to put yourselves in other people’s shoes with a few taps on a screen. It’s given you an invaluable perspective that the country needs. I mean, I’m not saying you don’t have more to learn before we hand the keys to the country over, but I’m looking forward to what you do when that happens.
However, you need to be alive.
Anyone having suicidal thoughts should call Great Rivers 211 to be connected with services. People can also visit bit.ly/dailylifecoping to see the CDC’s recommendations for healthy coping mechanisms.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
