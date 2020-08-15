Jourdan Vian: Pandemic prompts anxiety, depression epidemic, says CDC

His advice still holds true: Focus on what you can do and encourage other people to do the same.

Wash your hands, wear a mask, keep your distance from other people and listen to the experts.

I’m going to talk to young people here for a minute.

Life is really hard. I know it. I’m a millennial watching the second “once in a generation” economic downturn and lord knows we aren’t doing enough about climate change to make me feel comfortable about the future of the planet, so trust me when I say I understand how scary it is to look at the future right now.

However, you need to stick around. Frankly, we need you.

You’ve grown up with endless information at your fingertips and the ability to put yourselves in other people’s shoes with a few taps on a screen. It’s given you an invaluable perspective that the country needs. I mean, I’m not saying you don’t have more to learn before we hand the keys to the country over, but I’m looking forward to what you do when that happens.

However, you need to be alive.

Anyone having suicidal thoughts should call Great Rivers 211 to be connected with services. People can also visit bit.ly/dailylifecoping to see the CDC’s recommendations for healthy coping mechanisms.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.