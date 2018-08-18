Jourdan Vian: Parades are the worst
Congratulations, Washington, D.C., residents on dodging a bullet — or tank, really.
President Donald Trump Friday canceled plans for a ridiculous $92 million military parade in the nation’s capital on Nov. 10, the day before Veterans Day, saying essentially that it’s the city’s fault and maybe he’ll try again next year.
He, of course, did so by tweet, writing:
“The local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it. When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it. Never let someone hold you up! I will instead … attend the big parade already scheduled at Andrews Air Force Base on a different date & go to the Paris parade, celebrating the end of the War, on November 11th. Maybe we will do something next year in D.C. when the cost comes WAY DOWN. Now we can buy some more jet fighters!”
First of all, for that cost, you can only get one jet fighter.
Second of all, how’s about we just not have a giant military parade? Not this year, not next year, not any year.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not against honoring our nation’s veterans. I just don’t think wasting $92 million dollars on a glorified stroll down the street is the way to do it.
If we’re going to be honoring our veterans, we should be doing it by investing that money in things that will make their lives better in the long run. You could pay an awful lot of therapists specializing in post-traumatic stress disorder for that much money, find housing for homeless veterans, invest in helping vets find jobs when they leave the service or any number of things that would actually be beneficial.
We could even, oh, I don’t know, make sure they have quality housing on U.S. military bases, so we don’t give lead poisoning to their children, avoiding situations like the one Reuters reported Thursday. The son of Army Col. J. Cale Brown got lead poisoning while the family was renting a place on Fort Benning.
I personally have never served, but I’m fairly certain if I had, I’d be more honored by $92 million in services to help me and my buddies than by being forced to spend all afternoon walking around the District of Colombia in November while wearing a fancy uniform. Being from a military family, I have it on good authority that no one likes wearing the fancy uniform.
You guys, parades are the worst.
They are long and repetitive and so boring. What is enjoyable about watching a bunch of people walk down the street waving at you?
And then there’s the people who hand things out. Things I have gotten at a parade: coupons I will inevitably forget to bring to the restaurant that handed them out, can koozies I will never use, handouts from politicians that I am not going to read and Tootsie Rolls I am not going to eat. (Why does everyone hand out Tootsie Rolls? I know they’re cheap, but spring for some chocolate that actually tastes like there’s chocolate involved, won’t you?)
After years of living in La Crosse, I still find it absolutely astounding that people want to line up days in advance for the Maple Leaf Parade and would if the La Crosse Police Department didn’t stop them. I mean, as parades go, it’s probably the best (except for the Memorial Day parade in Onalaska, which, last I went, was 15 minutes and got right to the point of honoring service members), but it’s not line-up-three-days-before-it-even-starts-to-make-sure-I-can-see-everything good.
OK, OK, I’m sure a military parade would not involve giving anyone candy (which is another point against it, if you ask me). But what they do have doesn’t seem any better. I’ve been to enough Air Force and Army museums to tell you that if you’ve seen one fighter plane, you’ve seen them all, and the same goes for tanks. Sure, there are some differences, but if you really want to see them, go to the museum. Heck, you can even just visit Fort McCoy, which has a bunch on display for free.
Basically, if the president wants to see all the fancy toys that make up the majority of the nation’s budget, he should go to them, rather than spending $92 million to bring them to him.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.