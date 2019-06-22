The idea of cell phones leading to people literally growing horns certainly made for good headlines.
The Washington Post’s Thursday story by Isaac Stanley-Becker, titled “Horns are growing on young people’s skulls. Phone use is to blame, research suggests,” exploded on social media this week, with people calling it horrifying and freaky and all kinds of things.
I have to admit, the study the article is based on is certainly an attention-grabber.
David Shahar and Mark Sayers published an article in the journal “Nature: Scientific Reports” in 2018 alleging that people are growing bumps in their skulls.
Their conclusion reads: “We hypothesize that the use of modern technologies and hand-held devices may be primarily responsible for these postures and subsequent development of adaptive robust cranial features in our sample. An important question is what the future holds for the young adult populations in our study, when development of a degenerative process is evident in such an early stage of their lives?”
Sure, if using a phone did lead to you growing devil horns, I’d be freaked out too.
But that’s an awfully big “if.”
First of all, the photo that goes along with the story doesn’t even look like a horn. It’s a small bone growing out of the base of someone’s skull. The technical name is “external occipital protuberance” and it’s commonly called an EOP by medical types.
More importantly, scientists from all over the country, including John Hawks from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, spent a lot of time pointing out the flaws in the study quoted by Stanley-Becker.
An archaeologist writer and scientist named Kristina Killgrove laid out the problems with the Post article for Forbes Thursday, speaking to several other scientists.
As Hawks said on Twitter, archaeologists know a lot about EOPs. Archaeologist Niven Speith told Killgrove she’s seen “plenty of enlarged EOPs in the early Medieval skulls.” Somehow I doubt those folks were spending a lot of time looking down at cell phones.
She also said, “there is no known or evidenced direct association between an EOP exostosis and prolonged, habitual activity.”
Killgrove goes further into the study methodology and graphics, including a graph that directly contradicts the study’s conclusion that men are far more likely to have the weird growth than women.
She also points out that attributing the growth to phone use and naming it the “phone bone” seriously over-reaches the study parameters. To quote Killgrove, “In order to figure out if adolescents and children are at greater risk of developing EOP, then, it would appear that Shahar and Sayers need to design a study that examines these age groups.”
She also points out that they would need a more random sample and echoes Hawks’ question, “How did this get through even the most basic, cursory peer review?”
My question, on the other hand, is why would anyone believe this?
OK, part of it may be that it was published by the Washington Post and quotes people with the word “doctor” in front of their name, even if those people are chiropractors just studying people who came to their clinics. The publication and titles give it credibility, I’ll admit.
But honestly, I think the bigger reason it was so popular is confirmation bias. People want to believe kids these days are destroying everything with their cell phones and videos and whatnot. The study confirmed their existing suspicions that phones are the devil and turning people into demons.
Really, it’s much more likely that all you’re going to get by looking down at your phone is a bit of a sore neck, easily treated with some stretching and other movement.
And it isn’t evil technology that’s causing it as much as it is just staying in the same, unnatural position. I guess you can call it “text neck,” if you want, but I get the same thing when I read a book or sew or knit — things people have been doing for hundreds of years without growing horns that are not really horns.
