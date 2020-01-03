Jourdan Vian: Prioritize weather data over 5G cell service

Contrary to popular jokes, the National Weather Service guys and gals up on Grandad Bluff know what they’re about.
Weather forecasts typically get more and more accurate every year, which is great for those of us who need to plan. It makes it a lot easier for the La Crosse Tribune to get delivered from our printing press in Madison when we know what the roads will look like across the whole area.
We take accurate weather forecasts for granted so much that we complain if it starts raining at 3 p.m. if the meteorologist says it’ll rain at 4.
However, that could change in 2020, according to a Dec. 23 report by Dan Vergano of Buzzfeed News. According to Vergano’s reporting — as well as the House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space, and Technology — the next generation in cell service could interfere with the accuracy of weather satellite data.
The House Science Committee wrote a letter signed by both the Democratic and Republican leaders Dec. 10, expressing concern about the “potential for degradation of our nation’s weather forecasts from interference in the electromagnetic spectrum.”
The issue — which is disputed by the Federal Communications Commission, which is charged with overseeing cellular signals — is the radio frequencies used for 5G transmissions, which were auctioned off by the FCC in 2019. The frequencies are 24 gigahertz, near to the 23.8-gigahertz frequency at which water vapor molecules vibrate in the atmosphere.
Weather experts told Buzzfeed News that the similarity will interfere with readings.
“It’s just physics,” meteorologist Jordan Gerth of the University of Wisconsin-Madison told BuzzFeed News. “You can’t just tell water molecules to change the channel, or use another frequency.”
The science committee letter, sent to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, calls for that office to investigate the issues, keeping in mind “the apparent lack of coordination between the FCC, (National Telecommunications and Information Administration), (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association), and (National Aeronautics and Space Administration.”
According to the letter, FCC chairman Ajit Pai said the addition of 5G at 24-gigahertz will be fine, telling Congress that the FCC had no scientific evidence that it would impact weather data.
While our NWS office wasn’t able to comment — they kindly referred me to the Department of Commerce, which responded with a link to Congressional testimony — the federal guys spent some time last spring talking to Congress about it.
NOAA acting administrator Neil Jacobs told the House Subcommittee on Environment in May that U.S. weather forecasting capabilities could be severely degraded if the FCC proceeds with its plans for green-lighting transmissions within a 24 GHz spectrum band that it recently auctioned to telecommunications companies.
“This would degrade the forecast skill by up to 30%,” Jacobs said. “If you look back in time to see when our forecast skill was roughly 30% less than it is today, it’s somewhere around 1980.”
Now this sounds pretty technical, but the gist is that it’s bad. According to Jacobs, “This would result in the reduction of hurricane track forecasts’ lead time by roughly two to three days.”
Days to prepare make a huge difference in extreme weather situations. Sure, sometimes it turns out that it isn’t as bad as we thought, but if it is bad, having time to evacuate is the difference between life and death. I don’t know if you noticed, but we don’t exactly have a declining number of extreme weather events thanks to climate change.
I’m not trying to say the 5G rollout isn’t important. It is. The U.S. Treasury received nearly $2 billion from the auction of 5G frequencies to wireless providers, which I think we can all agree is a good thing. Cellphone industry firms GSMA and TMG found that 5G will be a $565 billion industry by 2034 and its adoption is understandably a priority for the Trump administration.
However, we should wait for the results of the Government Accountability Office study before launching it full-scale across the country.
Seconds of waiting for cell data to load doesn’t mean too much compared to days of waiting for accurate weather data. It seems to me like a “nice to have” vs. “need to have” situation.