Jourdan Vian: Prioritize weather data over 5G cell service

“This would degrade the forecast skill by up to 30%,” Jacobs said. “If you look back in time to see when our forecast skill was roughly 30% less than it is today, it’s somewhere around 1980.”

Now this sounds pretty technical, but the gist is that it’s bad. According to Jacobs, “This would result in the reduction of hurricane track forecasts’ lead time by roughly two to three days.”

Days to prepare make a huge difference in extreme weather situations. Sure, sometimes it turns out that it isn’t as bad as we thought, but if it is bad, having time to evacuate is the difference between life and death. I don’t know if you noticed, but we don’t exactly have a declining number of extreme weather events thanks to climate change.

I’m not trying to say the 5G rollout isn’t important. It is. The U.S. Treasury received nearly $2 billion from the auction of 5G frequencies to wireless providers, which I think we can all agree is a good thing. Cellphone industry firms GSMA and TMG found that 5G will be a $565 billion industry by 2034 and its adoption is understandably a priority for the Trump administration.

However, we should wait for the results of the Government Accountability Office study before launching it full-scale across the country.

Seconds of waiting for cell data to load doesn’t mean too much compared to days of waiting for accurate weather data. It seems to me like a “nice to have” vs. “need to have” situation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.