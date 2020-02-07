Jourdan Vian: Prosecuting is a tough balance

When it comes to the justice system, you can learn a lot and just become more confused, said La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke almost four weeks ago.
It was the first class of the three-week crash-course in being a district attorney Gruenke organized to help community members understand his part in the justice system and how complicated it can be.
“The more people who understand the system, the better off we are,” he said.
Gruenke’s Citizens Prosecution Academy opened on an extremely relatable note, with him talking about how surprisingly complex counting can be. It isn’t that lawyers aren’t math-savvy, rather it’s the difficulty of tracking the 4,000 to 5,000 of cases his office of 10 prosecutors handle each year.
Those cases include new charges referred to his office from the eight local law enforcement agencies, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and state Department of Justice, as well as the U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which partner with local agencies on counterfeit money and child pornography investigations, respectively.
Referrals that move forward to charges become cases that can last for years, even after convictions as the appeals process moves forward. Do they count their cases by number of referrals they get, number of charges they file, number of convictions they get, how many charges are dismissed or read-in during judgment? It’s complicated.
Each case has witnesses and victims and its own set of unique circumstances that prosecutors have to juggle. Each decision made by a prosecutor can have a wide-ranging ripple effect, not just on the lives of people accused of crimes, but also on the lives of victims, possible future victims and the community at large
And those decisions start with a police report that can be anywhere from a few paragraphs to multiple pages that a prosecutor has to take in in less than a day.
Gruenke’s citizens academy took about 25 to 30 people through just one tiny portion of a typical day for a prosecutor. He wrote up a police report describing a common domestic violence situation and left the class to decide which charges to file, what kind of bond we should ask for and whether we should offer our fictional criminal, Ed Smith, a plea agreement.
When Smith declined and went to trial, we also got a crash course in what evidence we were allowed to use. Gruenke answered a question that’s been bugging me for months when he explained that we weren’t allowed to use Smith’s previous conviction as evidence that he committed this specific crime, except for in certain cases.
During each step, he asked us to use our discretion, always keeping in mind the dangers of getting it wrong. The classes went by quickly as we weighed whether to charge Smith with a felony based solely on a one-page report with statements from three people who were all drunk at the time.
After getting our input — which included a variety of viewpoints from a group that included everyone from college students to city council members to a staff member at the La Crosse County Jail, as well as yours truly — Gruenke told us what he would do and how he makes his decisions each day.
“We make decisions very quickly that have huge effects on people’s lives,” Gruenke told us during that first class on Jan. 21.
Prosecutors take that responsibility seriously.
While the law makes some things clear, there’s also a lot of gray area left up to the discretion of prosecutors and judges. Statutes like the one forbidding child abuse include sentences like, “Reasonable discipline may involve only such force as a reasonable person believes is necessary.”
I think I’m a reasonable person and I believe that it is never necessary to hit a child to discipline them. There are plenty of other people who believe that it’s perfectly reasonable and necessary to spank a kid as long as you don’t do it hard enough to leave a mark.
I don’t envy the prosecutor who has to figure out the likelihood of a jury going along with the lawyer’s definition of reasonable there.
I can’t possibly boil down all I learned about bond and sentencing and the theory and philosophies behind it in one column, much less the complicated discussions on evidence-based decision making and research-based tools and the effect the justice system has on minorities and society as a whole.
At the end, I joked that I was ready to be a prosecutor, but the truth is I don’t think I could handle it. It’s a tough job with too few resources, and I’m grateful that Gruenke gave us a peek inside.