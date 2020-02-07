Jourdan Vian: Prosecuting is a tough balance

Each case has witnesses and victims and its own set of unique circumstances that prosecutors have to juggle. Each decision made by a prosecutor can have a wide-ranging ripple effect, not just on the lives of people accused of crimes, but also on the lives of victims, possible future victims and the community at large

And those decisions start with a police report that can be anywhere from a few paragraphs to multiple pages that a prosecutor has to take in in less than a day.

Gruenke’s citizens academy took about 25 to 30 people through just one tiny portion of a typical day for a prosecutor. He wrote up a police report describing a common domestic violence situation and left the class to decide which charges to file, what kind of bond we should ask for and whether we should offer our fictional criminal, Ed Smith, a plea agreement.

When Smith declined and went to trial, we also got a crash course in what evidence we were allowed to use. Gruenke answered a question that’s been bugging me for months when he explained that we weren’t allowed to use Smith’s previous conviction as evidence that he committed this specific crime, except for in certain cases.