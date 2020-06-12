Jourdan Vian: Removing statues doesn't remove history

Protests in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis have given rise to new discussions on the history of racism in the U.S. and how it is represented by the people we chose to build monuments to.
After protesters in Portsmouth, Va., removed the heads of four statues of Confederates, activist Rocky Hines told the Associated Press it was a step in the right direction.
“It’s not a history that we as a nation should necessarily be proud of. For us, the history is a lot of history of slavery and hatred,” he said. “It’s bothered people for a long time.”
People around the world are claiming that toppling statues is destroying history.
However, they are wrong. Toppling statues is destroying statues.
Statues don’t create history. They aren’t the only record of a historical event. They aren’t the only place we can talk about a historical event.
When protesters in Richmond removed the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis, the man’s actions didn’t cease to exist or get wiped from human memory.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to remove the 61-foot-high statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee did not result in a single person forgetting he was the racist and traitor who led forces against the Union.
Those statues weren’t built to create history. They were built to honor the legacy of the men they represent. And protesters are right when they say that legacy isn’t one we should honor.
Some historians disagree. University of Oxford vice chancellor Louise Richardson told the BBC that she was against removing a statue of Cecil Rhodes, who was in charge of Cape Colony in southern Africa and made a fortune on the backs of miners who labored in brutal conditions so he could sell diamonds and gold.
“We need to confront our past,” she said. “My own view on this is that hiding our history is not the route to enlightenment.”
But how exactly is taking down a statue hiding history?
If anything, leaving the statue up is hiding huge swaths of history by simplifying the story to fit neatly on a bronze placard.
You leave up a statue of Christopher Columbus that says “He founded America” in a public park in the middle of New York City, and you’re not only lying — because he didn’t — but also you’re leaving out the part where he enslaved indigenous children and sold them to people who raped them.
The solution here is not to put up a big sign explaining that children were raped because of his actions. For one, being raped is hugely traumatic and rape survivors should not be forced to grapple with his awful actions on a trip to a public park.
Secondly, children go to that park. Do you want to explain to a 10-year-old girl that Columbus kidnapped girls her age and sold them to someone who abused them? Is that really the right environment to tackle a topic like that?
In Virginia this week, they removed and vandalized an auction block and a monument in the place a whipping post once stood.
The legacy of slavery is trauma that lives on in enslaved people’s descendants in a way I simply don’t have the lived experience to understand, but the people who do shouldn’t be forced to relive it over and over again.
The U.S. should never lose sight of the fact that it was built upon the backs of brutalized men, women and children, but there are ways to learn and remember that history that don’t involve leaving giant public reminders for the descendants of those enslaved people all around their towns.
Millions of people in the U.S. are interested in history. We have historical groups, like the La Crosse County Historical Society; volunteer organizations based around a shared history, like the Daughters of the American Revolution; museums; a history curriculum in school; and whole television channels and Facebook groups dedicated to it.
The La Crosse Tribune runs a weekly article featuring a piece of our history and newspapers across the country do the same.
Spaces exist to talk about historical figures like Lee, Columbus and Davis. If you want to add more, let’s talk about creating community discussions, more museums like the American Black Holocaust Museum in Milwaukee or statues of the enslaved people who escaped and fought for their freedom.
The discussion of these historical figures doesn’t have to be in the middle of a public park underneath a larger-than-life statue in their honor.
