Jourdan Vian: Removing statues doesn't remove history

The solution here is not to put up a big sign explaining that children were raped because of his actions. For one, being raped is hugely traumatic and rape survivors should not be forced to grapple with his awful actions on a trip to a public park.

Secondly, children go to that park. Do you want to explain to a 10-year-old girl that Columbus kidnapped girls her age and sold them to someone who abused them? Is that really the right environment to tackle a topic like that?

In Virginia this week, they removed and vandalized an auction block and a monument in the place a whipping post once stood.

The legacy of slavery is trauma that lives on in enslaved people’s descendants in a way I simply don’t have the lived experience to understand, but the people who do shouldn’t be forced to relive it over and over again.

The U.S. should never lose sight of the fact that it was built upon the backs of brutalized men, women and children, but there are ways to learn and remember that history that don’t involve leaving giant public reminders for the descendants of those enslaved people all around their towns.