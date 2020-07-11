Jourdan Vian: Response to protest proves it's needed

But when protesters are in the road, they force people who would otherwise look away to deal with them, and in doing so, get their message out there.

While they were out and about, someone took a video of them walking down the road and published it on a public Facebook page. In and of itself, there’s nothing wrong with that. The whole point of protesting is to get people to pay attention, after all.

But then the comments started to roll in.

“This is what happens when you give poors a voice,” said one person.

“Mow em down with fire hoses,” said another.

Others called for running them over, literally saying they should be killed for walking in a street. It got so bad the page administrator deleted it Thursday, and then a different person started commenting on a protester’s page.

A semi-truck driver told a protester that he would assume the protester was violent and run him over with a semi if he had been there.

This is unacceptable.