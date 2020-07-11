Jourdan Vian: Response to protest proves it's needed

A group of local high school students this week organized a glow-in-the-dark protest to call for justice for Black men and women killed by police in the U.S.
“The theme this last time was glow in the dark because even though we are marching and protesting for justice for all the innocent lives, we want the community to come together and have fun doing it,” said one of the organizers, Tabokie Robinson of Black Student Leaders.
The group started at Riverside Park, then walked through downtown La Crosse to City Hall, which houses the La Crosse Police Department.
The idea behind walking in the street is to give people a small inconvenience to make them think about the larger issues Black people deal with on a regular basis, Robinson said.
They march in the road to show people what it feels like to be powerless and try to make that perspective sink in. When people are powerless, they feel impatient and angry, they lash out.
Activists accept that the people in traffic aren’t going to be happy with them. But blocking traffic is a peaceful way to make an impact.
Being stuck in traffic doesn’t cause you any serious harm, especially in a place like La Crosse where you can turn off and take another road, just like you would if it there was road work on that block.
But when protesters are in the road, they force people who would otherwise look away to deal with them, and in doing so, get their message out there.
While they were out and about, someone took a video of them walking down the road and published it on a public Facebook page. In and of itself, there’s nothing wrong with that. The whole point of protesting is to get people to pay attention, after all.
But then the comments started to roll in.
“This is what happens when you give poors a voice,” said one person.
“Mow em down with fire hoses,” said another.
Others called for running them over, literally saying they should be killed for walking in a street. It got so bad the page administrator deleted it Thursday, and then a different person started commenting on a protester’s page.
A semi-truck driver told a protester that he would assume the protester was violent and run him over with a semi if he had been there.
This is unacceptable.
While there were some adults there to support them, for the most part these are children whose “crime,” if you want to call it that, is jaywalking. And people who live in our community feel comfortable saying they should shut up or be killed.
People brought up hypothetical ambulances as if the kids can’t hear sirens coming and clear a path, and hypothetical employees going to work as if there aren’t multiple ways to get to any place in this city.
Those same people swear up and down that they aren’t racist, but, I’ve got to be honest, threatening to kill Black children for jaywalking while objecting to the murder of Black adults suggests otherwise. As a white child, I walked down the middle of my neighborhood streets hundreds of times and no one suggested I should be murdered for it.
Robinson was pretty levelheaded about the threats. He keeps them in mind, but focuses on his work.
He told me Thursday, “To me I think it’s a scary thought that I try to push back in my head (I guess), because I know why I’m out here and my goal but that thought’s going to keep popping up.”
I can almost hear people telling me not to take it seriously, saying, “It’s just Facebook. People always pretend to be tougher than they are on social media.”
I have to say, I would be more willing to write it off as “internet tough guys” if it weren’t for the fact that people have been killed that exact way while doing the same exact thing. The image of James Alex Fields Jr. ramming his car into Heather Heyer is one I will never forget.
To think we have people in La Crosse willing to do the same thing to our young people makes me sick. It just goes to prove that this is exactly the right place for activists to be standing up against racism.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!