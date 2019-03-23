Without a doubt, retail is changing.
We had a sharp lesson in that this week when Wisconsin-based retailer Shopko announced that all of its stores will be closed by mid-June, adding to the plans to close stores including the one on La Crosse’s North Side that it announced earlier this month.
I never missed Herberger’s or Macy’s, but I’m going to miss Shopko (although I do think it’s a great opportunity to rename “Shopko Bay” over by Interstate 90’s Exit 3).
Admittedly, part of the reason is it always reminds me of the Eric Koula double-homicide trial back in 2012 and Koula’s insistence he was shopping for a calibrachoa at Shopko North while he was really killing his parents, Dennis and Merna Koula. But that’s not Shopko’s fault.
Mostly, however, the reason is that I actually shop regularly at Shopko, especially for things such as curtains, shirts and leggings. Target’s all the rage, but Shopko is a lot closer if you live on La Crosse’s South Side, and stuff there is both cool and cheap. And the discounter also has good clearance sales.
Plus, Shopko partnered with Payless Shoe Source, the place where I buy most of my work shoes. Flats don’t hold up no matter how much you spend on them, so I might as well get them for less than 20 bucks. But Payless’ announced last month it will close all of its 2,100 stores.
I miss the days of being able to flip through ads in the Sunday paper, carefully cut out coupons and then, you know, take them to a physical store I can walk around. I’m a fan of shopping, even when I’m too poor to actually buy anything. I like to just see what’s there, judge the more out-there fashions and wait to see when things go on sale. One thing me and retired Tribune reporter Mike Tighe have in common: Neither of us can resist a sale. Although he’s more likely to buy something lime green.
Basically, J.C. Penney’s and Kohl’s better stay healthy, or I’m going to be out of places to buy clothes.
I’ve already been forced to go online for shoes. It’s really hard to find cute shoes in size 7½ a store. I don’t know if inventory just isn’t what it used to be or what, but I can never find my size these days.
I really don’t want to have to start buying clothes online, not the least because then you can’t try them on. However, I’ve found boutiques aren’t that great for those of us on the chubbier — and cheaper — side of things.
Speaking of changes to how we shop, I heard from a couple people who wanted to talk about my column from last week. For those who missed it, I wrote about a proposed new ordinance in the city of La Crosse, which would ban drive-up or curb-side alcohol sales. I talked about the image the phrase “drive-up alcohol sales” conjures up for me and why it makes me a bit apprehensive.
A couple people took the time to reach out to me and they made some really good points, and I think they may have even put my mind at ease when it comes to buying alcohol through grocery stores’ curbside service.
First of all, not everyone is able-bodied. Walking through a store, even a liquor store, is something I take for granted, but it’s something people who use mobility devices of all kinds struggle with. They certainly should have a right to enjoy their chardonnay as much as I do.
Second of all, employees of various stores still check IDs when people drive up to buy things, and they’re going to be on the lookout for all the same signs of drunkenness an employee behind a counter would be.
But you know, mostly, this has just made me happy I’m not the one who votes on these things.
