The year was 1994.
I was 5 years old and already awkward, but I had not yet lost my love for all things Christmas. I remember going to my grandma’s house to celebrate with my cool, new, soon-to-be stepsiblings and my older brother, filled with excitement.
Folks, it doesn’t happen often, but that excitement was not disappointed that year.
My grandmother got me a gift that managed to encompass my two favorite things: reading and playing with dolls. Her name was Samantha Parkington and she had my brown eyes and brown hair, and, even though her books say she was living in 1904, she was a kid like me, which made her stand out in the sea of blonde-haired, blue-eyed adult Barbies. I loved her instantly.
As the years went by, Samantha remained my favorite toy, even as my collection of American Girls grew, not the least because my grandma sewed us several matching outfits. Long after the rest of my toys were sold off at rummage sales or donated to thrift shops or younger kids, I held onto those dolls, reading and rereading the series of six books about each one, imagining myself making ice cream in the Victorian era or tap-dancing during a fundraiser during World War II.
I could never part with my Samantha, but it turns out that my love for the American Girls is far from unique, even now.
A used Samantha doll who is missing her stockings is currently going for $550 on EBay right now. And according to All Home Connections’ ‘90s toy breakdown, kids all over Wisconsin and nine other states are hoping for an American Girl doll this Christmas.
All Home Connections, which is run by AT&T, analyzed Google Trends data to find that Americans still love classic ‘90s toys, the American Girl doll included. Kids in Wisconsin, Connecticut, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Pennsylvania and Utah are all looking for an American Girl under the tree this year. This wish should not be too hard to grant. While Mattel bought the company years ago, it is still around and headquartered in Middleton, Wis.
American Girls are far from the only coveted dolls this holiday season. West Virginians are boring and want Barbies, Oklahoma residents are weird and want Baby Alive (why?), New Yorkers want My Size Barbie, which I understand, even though I was never a fan of a doll that was more than 3 feet tall.
South Dakota wants Trolls, which I’m now realizing may have less to do with the old-fashioned mostly naked ones with the tall hair and be-gemmed belly buttons and more to do with the movie.
Kids in Ohio and Washington are both awesome. Ohioans want Betty Spaghetty, which I could never convince anyone to buy for me, probably because she just looks bizarre in the coolest way possible. People in Washington are looking for Polly Pockets, which have changed so much from when I was a kid that it’s ridiculous. I loved Polly when I was a kid, because Polly, her friends and all her stuff were so portable. I mean, easily lost, yes, but you could also bring her everywhere and literally fit her house in a pocket of your backpack. Now she’s more like a mini-Barbie, and I don’t see the point.
I’m not sure if Power Wheels and LEGOs count as ’90 toys, since they’re still pretty much everywhere, but they remain super popular across the country, as do Power Rangers and Buzz Lightyear.
True ’90s toys like Tamagotchi, Tech Decks, and the Nintendo 64 are making a comeback. Delaware likes the little robot pets that you need to feed and play with regularly until you get bored and let them die. Tech Decks, which are basically skateboards that you use with your fingers instead of your feet, are the most popular ’90s toy in Rhode Island.
If you need an explanation for the Nintendo 64, I don’t know what to tell you. Ask the kids in Vermont.
The most amazing comeback for me is Floam. Floam was somewhere between Play-Doh and Silly Putty and just regular old foam and it was ridiculous and fun for about 10 minutes before it inevitably got some dog hair or dirt or something stuck to it. But that stuff is going for $120 on eBay, and it’s the top ’90s toy in Hawaii. What are those kids doing? Shouldn’t they be surfing or swimming or something?
Anyway, feel free to keep this in mind as you’re doing your Christmas shopping this year. You don’t need to be a ’90s kid to love some ’90s toys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.