Jourdan Vian: Slang changes ... or does it?
It’s amazing how much everything changes with technology, right down to the words we use.
Phrases that used to be ubiquitous suddenly become obsolete and nonsensical to a younger generation.
We were talking about old slang Friday in the newsroom, which prompted one of our editors to point out the slogan on the side of the La Crosse bar called The Library no longer makes sense. If you’re not as familiar with bars as we are, the awning reads, “If Mom calls, tell her I’m at the Library” — a callback to the days when everyone had a landline as the only way to get in touch and most people had at least one friend sharing the line.
Nowadays, if your mom calls, she’s not going to get a roommate at your apartment. She’s going to call you on your cell phone.
But chances are good she’s not going to actually call you. We mostly text now. I mean, I guess I could text my mom that I’m at the library, but knowing her, she’d ask what I’m doing at a college bar when I’m almost 30 years old, rather than assuming I was actually reading somewhere.
The answer, of course, is I’m dancing my carefree heart out and getting strange looks from people five years younger than me, because I’m occasionally ridiculous, but that’s neither here nor there.
One of my co-workers also mentioned that we don’t say “off the hook” anymore, but a couple quick internet searches showed that it isn’t because we can’t really take our smart phones off the hook. Instead, the phrase refers to things fresh off the hanger at a trendy store, and we just don’t snag latest fashions in that way anymore.
Not that changing technology necessarily means we change what we say.
We still say things like “burning the midnight oil” to mean working late, a phrase that comes from the days when people literally burned oil to see, even though electricity has been around for a day or two now.
People still refer to “rolling up the window” of a car, even though most people have power windows and there isn’t a rolling motion anymore. We still CC emails — CC standing for carbon copy — even though we generally do not actually use carbon paper to make copies anymore, except for very special occasions.
Our conversation on slang got me thinking about some strange idioms and how we ended up with them. And because it’s the year of our Lord 2018, I spent way too long on the internet looking them up.
Were you aware that “dressed to the nines” came from people being rich enough to purchase the nine yards of fabric it took to make a fully tailored outfit, including a vest and jacket? I was not, and also as much as I’d like to say I’m fancy, I am never dressed to the nines. I don’t even own a vest.
“As mad as a hatter” is a reference to how milliners used to go crazy from mercury poisoning. Mercury was used in creating felt hats, which people are still pretty fond of. This one I didn’t even need to look up, as it was mentioned in the podcast S-Town that came out last year.
My very favorite old slang phrase meaning is “jumping on the bandwagon.” Apparently, circuses used to parade around town with literal bandwagons up front. Politicians rented space on those wagons to get some facetime with voters, invited people to jump aboard, and then started criticizing people for jumping on their opponents’ bandwagon. I’m honestly a little disappointed that these aren’t still a thing, although circuses are generally pretty problematic in how they treat people and animals, so it’s probably for the best.
I go back and forth on having a New Year’s Resolution, but I think I’m dedicating 2019 to bringing some fun words back into my vocabulary.
First of all, I’m bringing back “scrub,” which anyone who listened to pop music in the late ’90s knows is a guy who thinks he’s fly but mostly sucks. Similarly, I really enjoyed saying people were “triflin’” in the words of Destiny’s Child’s song “Bills, Bills, Bills,” and I’m going to start using it again.
I also want to go back to saying me and my friends are tight, which apparently made me sound old a year ago, but I just don’t want to let it go.
I never stopped saying “fo sho,” so let’s keep that one, too.
If you have any others you want to bring back, message me on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter, @Jourdan_LCT.
