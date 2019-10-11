The benefit of living in Wisconsin is that we get four seasons: winter, spring, summer and fall. Four!
Joke all you want about waiting five minutes for the weather to change, but all four of those seasons are supposed to last longer than a few days.
Two weeks ago, it was 80 degrees.
As of 1 p.m. Friday, it’s 42.
Just Wednesday, it was a beautiful, sunny, 74-degree day. It was practically summer.
Then on Friday, La Crosse saw its first few snowflakes of the year, and that’s after dropping more than 20 degrees in just one morning, according to the National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Shea.
“In about 3 hours we dropped 25 degrees across the region,” Shea said.
It went from 66 overnight to barely over 40 degrees by early afternoon and higher elevations saw a wintry mix, which includes snow.
And that’s not all. By the time this column is printed in Saturday’s newspaper, the weather will be worse.
High temperatures for the weekend will be in the 40s, and lows will hover around freezing.
“The winds will be pretty blustery, so we’re looking at wind chills through most of the day tomorrow in the teens and 20s,” Shea said Friday.
In less than a week, we’re going from perfect summer weather to early winter.
What kind of nonsense is that? What happened to fall?
I am outraged.
First of all, we get so much rain throughout the spring and summer that we can barely spend time outside. Then we get this crappy weather. I would very much like to return it to sender, which I have learned from the radar is Montana and North Dakota. Fargo, you can keep your nasty blizzard and the cold front that caused it. We don’t want it here.
I cannot handle this winter-like nonsense. Snow is terrible. Ice is even worse. It’s slippery, it’s dangerous to drive in, and somehow it manages to be even more difficult to walk in. The penguin walk is the most ridiculous thing that everyone in Wisconsin does, and we do a lot of ridiculous things, including wearing Cheeseheads and calling water fountains “bubblers.”
This kind of nonsense is why people spend the winter in Florida of all places instead of in Wisconsin, despite Wisconsin being objectively better in every other way.
I am absolutely a summer baby. I thrive in the heat and humidity, but I’ll admit that by the time October rolls around, I’m ready for flannel and boots. Give me pumpkin spice everything and apple cider, all overlaid with the beautiful yellow, red and orange of fall colors.
Fall weather is amazing. I like 50- and 60-degree days, especially with a bit of a breeze and some sun. I’ve got half a closet
filled with perfect fall clothes and jackets light enough to keep me from overheating while being just thick enough to stave off any chilly fall winds.
That’s why I’m so mad that we are apparently going straight from summer to winter!
Shea did not share my outrage, instead simply remarking, “That’ll be quite the change.”
To be fair, it doesn’t come close to the record for the earliest snowfall, which is Sept. 23, set in 1928, but it’s still earlier than I’d like and two weeks earlier than the average first snowfall, which is Oct. 25.
“It’s a little early, especially considering the mild weather we’ve had,” Shea said.
We’re in for some cool weather for the next few days.
“We do start to moderate and warm up a little bit as early as Monday,” Shea said, but even with highs of 50 and 52 Monday and Tuesday, we’ll still be cooler than usual.
I’m just not ready.
