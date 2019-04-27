Here at the Tribune, we “stan” the Merriam-Webster dictionary.
I know it’s very on-brand for us as lovers of words to buy into the buzzy world of new words from the dictionary announced this week — words including “stan” (to exhibit fandom to an extreme degree, a word taken from the Eminem song of the same name), “on-brand” (typical of a particular identity) and “buzzy” (causing excited talk).
Merriam-Webster is the dictionary of choice for most journalists — at least, that’s what they taught me in journalism school. I think it’s because we have so much in common.
To quote from Merriam-Webster’s announcement, “The English language never sleeps, and neither does the dictionary.” Neither does the newspaper. There’s someone here just about any time of the day, from people writing and selling ads to people printing and delivering the paper. And I’m not convinced there are any journalists who really sleep well on a regular basis.
“The work of revising a dictionary is constant, and it mirrors the culture’s need to make sense of the world with words,” the announcement said.
As do the things I do every day. Making sense of changing property assessments might not to be quite as cool as following the paths of word usage, but it’s something we need, and I’m happy to do it.
And, of course, like the dictionary, I always get the receipts (which also means proof, thanks to the update).
The dictionary announces new additions periodically as the way we use language changes. With technological advances, evolving slang terms and culture shifts, the English language is a lot different now than it used to be, and I’m sure it’ll be even more different 50 years from now when they’re downloading my thoughts straight from my brain instead of me having to type them out (or so I assume).
The new words are a gift. I mean, now I get to use words like “clapback” in the paper and if anyone complains, I can clap back with the dictionary definition, “a quick, sharp and effective response to criticism.”
Even better, we get concise ways to talk about things like page views and screen time, and if you don’t know what that means, you can just go look it up in the dictionary. Who has time to tell you what all these words mean in a gig economy like this? They’re too busy trying to avoid, or maybe become, vulture capitalists.
I love the way the dictionary can be a tailwind (another new word, meaning “force that helps progress”) for acceptance, especially when it adds words like “gender nonconforming” (exhibiting behavioral, cultural or psychological traits that do not correspond with the traits typically associated with one’s sex) and two specific types of gender confirmation surgery, top and bottom surgery (which refer to surgery on the breasts and surgery on the genitalia, respectfully, that makes the organs match their gender identity).
It’s also catching up on some science terms we’ve used for years, like saying “Goldilocks” to refer to the area of planetary orbit where temperatures aren’t too cold, aren’t too hot, but are just right, just like Baby Bear’s porridge in the fairy tale.
We’ve also got new words like “bioabsorbable,” which is a fun new way to say something is capable of being absorbed by living tissue. My lotion better be bioabsorbable. If it’s not, I’m going to have some seriously greasy hands.
There’s also “qubit” (a unit of digital information) and “geosmin” which is the chemical element in the smell of rainfall. That smell, by the way, is called “petrichor,” which is a fun fact I’ll be pulling out at parties (there may be a reason I don’t get invited to parties).
The one new addition I will admit to taking issue with is the inclusion of “snowflake” as “someone who is overly sensitive,” but not for the reason you think. Calling someone a “snowflake” is a sarcastic insult. The definition as “someone regarded as unique or special” is fine on its own.
Yes, I know this column is peak word nerd, but I’m not going to stop being a dork any time soon.
