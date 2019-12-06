Jourdan Vian: Student debt plan falls short

It’s incredibly financially irresponsible to use money saved for when you can no longer work for anything but that, particularly when pensions are largely a thing of the past and Social Security is predicted to run out by 2035.

If you do not, you will be forced to work longer and limit opportunities for the generations behind you, which leads to more debt and a stunted economy because younger people aren’t working to their full potential and are not able to buy things.

Our economy depends on younger people being able to buy things. Elderly people need to sell their biggest investment — their house — and there aren’t a ton of other elderly people in the market for a mortgage.

It’s already a problem. According to Northwestern Mutual’s 2019 Planning and Progress Study, Americans aren’t saving anywhere near enough for retirement. Fifteen percent of people in the U.S. have no retirement savings at all and 17% have between $1 and $74,999, which experts say isn’t near enough.

Paul argued in an op-ed earlier this week that using $5,250 for student loan repayment instead of a low-yielding bond is “more advantageous to workers, as 95% of the student loan payment goes to principal.”