There’s no question that Wisconsin school districts have had to tighten their belts over the past decade. Funding is thin and expectations are high, which has people looking at every budget line and administrators are under pressure. But that’s not a reason to start targeting students’ school lunch accounts.
When I was a kid, my fellow students who didn’t have the about $3 for lunch would be forced to forego their healthy, balanced meal, in exchange for a piece of bread with peanut butter on it. It was not exactly filling, and it definitely was depressing when compared to the tater tots and chicken patties everyone else got to eat.
Nowadays, there are school districts where kids just get jelly sandwiches, where administrators dump full trays of food, where they stamp kids’ hands as a reminder that their parents need to pay or make them work off their parents’ debt in the cafeteria. (I say “parents’ debt” because it’s definitely not the kids’ fault if they have parents who either can’t or won’t buy them lunch.)
That’s why the bipartisan effort to bar school districts from shaming kids with delinquent school lunch accounts is so important.
The bill, which was discussed at the Assembly Committee on Education Friday, was introduced by Rep. Gary Tauchen, a Republican from Bonduel. He told Wisconsin Public Radio it would stop school districts from dumping student lunch trays or requiring students to work in the cafeteria, as well as require districts to speak only with parents about lunch accounts.
"In the reduced lunch program, if kids run behind in their bills, there’s instances where they pull the lunch tray, dump it out, give them a lower quality meal, those kinds of things," Tauchen said. "We just want to make sure children are fed so they can learn and not be in a position where they’re humiliated or embarrassed and with 420-plus school districts in the state, we want to try to standardize things."
Incidents like one at Stanley-Boyd School District in Chippewa and Clark counties, where a principal dumped a students’ lunch
According to WPR, an investigation by the Wisconsin Association of School Boards found the principal did dump out the perfectly good food, noting that he and others felt pressure from the superintendent to address the negative $1,500 balance in the school’s lunch fund.
Seriously? Less than two grand is all it takes for you to start humiliating hungry children because of their parents’ lack of funds?
Anyway, Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, introduced a companion bill in the Wisconsin Senate, which mirrors Tauchen’s Assembly proposal.
“No child in a Wisconsin public school should be denied a lunch or be offered a lesser quality meal due to an outstanding lunch balance. We are aware that there are incidents of ‘lunch shaming’ that have occurred in school districts, both in Wisconsin and around the country. The shaming includes having trays taken away while students were eating, being given a cold lunch vs. hot, or being told to step out of the lunch line and more,” Taylor said in a statement. “Bottom line, this is unacceptable.”
The bills don’t include extra funding for lunches in their current form, and I can certainly understand why that worries school administrators. Some parents might be truly irresponsible and send their children to school with no money on purpose, counting on schools to not let them starve. People throw around words like “life lessons” and “accountability,” when things like this come up.
But I think Taylor put it well when she said, “However, I think most would agree that children should not bear the brunt of this particular policy problem.”
Honestly, this bipartisan effort is a great start, but I think the state ought to go further. The federal government buys lunch for 30 million kids every school day. I don’t think it’s ridiculous that we extend that to everyone. Education is vital for our society and it’s awfully hard to get an education when you’re starving.
For me, it comes down to the kind of society we want to be. Do we want to feed hungry kids? Or would we rather take out their parents’ inability to pay on them?
