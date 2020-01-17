Jourdan Vian: Support mental health bill for firefighters, officers

Jourdan Vian Reporter Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com. Follow Jourdan Vian Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Police officers and firefighters see some stuff.

They see stuff I don’t want to think about, much less actually witness. And they do so because they want to serve their community.

They are the first ones on scene at a gruesome car accident, the ones who study photos of homicide victims for clues and the ones who run into burning buildings when necessary.

That kind of thing burns itself into your psyche. Just covering the things they do has left me with mental images that I’ll never forget, no matter how hard I try, and I don’t see it anywhere near as often as they do.

It seems the least that we can do is make it as easy as possible for them to get treatment when it catches up with them.

La Crosse Fire Department Capt. Lance Tryggestad, who is also an executive board member of the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin, was in Madison this week with dozens of other firefighters to advocate for Assembly Bill 569, which would do just that.

The bipartisan bill would make firefighters and law enforcement officers eligible for worker compensation for post-traumatic stress disorder.