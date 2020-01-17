Jourdan Vian: Support mental health bill for firefighters, officers

Police officers and firefighters see some stuff.
They see stuff I don’t want to think about, much less actually witness. And they do so because they want to serve their community.
They are the first ones on scene at a gruesome car accident, the ones who study photos of homicide victims for clues and the ones who run into burning buildings when necessary.
That kind of thing burns itself into your psyche. Just covering the things they do has left me with mental images that I’ll never forget, no matter how hard I try, and I don’t see it anywhere near as often as they do.
It seems the least that we can do is make it as easy as possible for them to get treatment when it catches up with them.
La Crosse Fire Department Capt. Lance Tryggestad, who is also an executive board member of the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin, was in Madison this week with dozens of other firefighters to advocate for Assembly Bill 569, which would do just that.
The bipartisan bill would make firefighters and law enforcement officers eligible for worker compensation for post-traumatic stress disorder.
“Right now it’s generally pretty hard to get it covered, even with a diagnoses,” Tryggestad said.
Under the bill, public safety employees would be able to claim worker comp for injuries brought on by day-to-day emotional strain. The goal of the bill is to get mental health treated the same as any other on-the-job injury. Just because it’s an injury to the brain doesn’t mean it should be treated differently than an injury to the arm or leg from some sort of repetitive motion.
It will let people take some time off for treatment, then get back to work.
“Our ultimate goal is to come back to work healthy,” Tryggestad said.
The effort is designed to combat an alarming trend in public safety officers: more die by suicide than are killed on duty.
According to the Ruderman Foundation, PTSD and depression rates among firefighters and police officers have been found to be as much as 5 times higher than the rates of the general population, and first responders commit suicide at a considerably higher rate. The Ruderman study found that rate to be 18 out of 100,000 firefighters and 17 out of 100,000 police officers, compared to 13 in the general population.
“This is our No. 1 killer and we need to address it,” Tryggestad said.
Even when the person doesn’t die by suicide, untreated mental illness can lead to poor choices and terrible physical health, and the exposure to terrible things on a day-to-day basis would affect anyone.
“They get to be too much,” Tryggestad said.
Police and fire departments and unions have come a long way to dealing it with themselves.
“Used to be suck it up, this is the job, this is what you signed up for,” Tryggestad said.
The stigma of PTSD has gone away over time, he said, and now they address it head on while recruits are still in training.
“We take them aside and say, ‘You will see some things that the normal public does not see. It’s not normal for you to see them and you will need some help,’” he said.
However, the law still needs to catch up, which is where Wisconsin legislators come in.
The bill, which is co-sponsored by Reps. Steve Doyle and Jill Billings, among others, will go before both the Assembly and Senate next week. I hope they do the right thing and pass it.
