Life has never exactly been easy for transgender folks.
Large numbers of cisgender people − those whose gender matches what they were assigned at birth − are fixated on trans people’s genitals in a way that is absolutely creepy if you take a second to think about it.
For years, they’ve dealt with people across the U.S. trying to legislate which public restrooms they’re allowed to use − a debate that is demeaning and dehumanizing to people who just want to be able to take a potty break like the rest of us.
Transgender women deal with horrible violence due to their gender identity, like Muhlaysia Booker, 23, of Dallas, who was brutally beaten − witnesses reported people stomping on her head − April 12 after a minor fender bender, then shot last weekend and left to die in the street.
The life expectancy for transgender women of color in the U.S. is 31, according to a study published last year by the Consumer Health Foundation, in part because of discrimination that leads people to refuse to treat them, to rent or sell housing to them or to employ them.
And the Trump administration wants to make it more difficult.
In just this last week, President Donald Trump’s Department of Housing and Urban Development announced plans to let homeless shelters discriminate against transgender people by refusing to let them in entirely or requiring them to share bathing or sleeping facilities with people of a different gender.
That means that trans people who are homeless — like kids who come out and are disowned by their family, or adults who transition and then can’t find a job due to prejudice and discrimination so they can’t pay their rent and get evicted − get either forced to bathe with people of a different gender or can just straight up be forced to sleep on the street instead of a shelter.
The Trump administration also announced plans roll back a Department of Health and Human Services policy set by the Obama administration that included discrimination against transgender people in the definition of sex discrimination and to let doctors refuse to provide transgender people with transition-related care.
It seemed purely logical to me when the Obama administration said sex discrimination included discrimination against transgender people. What else do you call it when you say a person isn’t acting man enough or woman enough as they supposedly should, according to their genitals? (Just writing that question is disgusting).
The proposal to let health care providers refuse to serve trans people doesn’t specifically mention the word transgender.
Instead, it says it’s totally cool for any provider to refuse to provide a service that results in sterilization if it’s against their religion. On its surface, it’s bad enough, giving doctors’ leeway to refuse women who want their fallopian tubes tied or men who want vasectomies to make sure they won’t have any surprise pregnancies for religious reasons that the patients themselves don’t share.
But when it comes to trans people’s health, the rule allows providers to deny hormone therapy, hysterectomies, orchiectomies and other transition-related services to transgender people, Gilliam Branstetter, a spokesperson for the Nation Center for Transgender Equality, told Buzzfeed News.
Those gender-confirming services save lives. According to the Canadian Centre for Suicide Prevention, 67 percent of transgender people thought about suicide pre-transition, compared with 3 percent after transition.
What’s more important: people’s lives or doctor’s ability to call people icky to their face?
The targeting of transgender people is disgusting. They are among the most vulnerable people in our society and the current White House is going out of its way to make their lives worse. It is absolutely an option to keep your nose out of their bathroom choices, their health care, which room they want to sleep in at the homeless shelter.
Our transgender friends and family need our support now more than ever.
For transgender people in our area, The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection is here to help. They have people there who know exactly how hard it is and are willing to listen, according to co-executive director Alesha Schandelmeier.
There’s a TransForum support group that meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of every month at the center, 230 Sixth St. S.
“That’s the main one, but we also have a fully stocked library and our free clothing closet,” Schandelmeier said.
The “Fresh Out of the Closet” program is there to help transgender people without resources get a new wardrobe that confirms their gender identity.
For more information, visit the Center on Facebook or at 7riverslgbtq.org.
