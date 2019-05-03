Watching the penultimate episode of Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why” almost killed me.
I know it sounds ridiculous. It’s a TV show for pete’s sake. It’s not real. No one crawled out of the TV screen to attack me like it was “The Ring.” Even as I write this, I have to struggle not to downplay how I felt; I’m so tempted to say, “Oh, just kidding.”
The show tells the story of a teenager who kills herself and leaves behind 13 cassette tapes telling her story and why she died by suicide. It was a hit and tons of people recommended it, which is why I watched it in the first place, but tons of others immediately raised concerns that the portrayal of suicide would lead to an uptick in suicide rates.
Long-time readers of my column know that I’m a sexual assault survivor. My experience wasn’t too far off from the experience of Hannah Baker. Watching it unfold on-screen was terrifying. My breath caught in my throat, my heart started racing, tears fell from my eyes and I wanted to die rather than feel what I was feeling. If I hadn’t called my best friend to talk me down, things could have gone really, really bad.
I had an honest-to-goodness panic attack.
Because of a TV show.
According to a study released this week by the Journal of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, the only thing weird about my experience was that I’m no longer an adolescent. The research team, led by Jeff Bridge of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, analyzed monthly suicide rates in the four years before the show’s release, comparing them to suicide rates after the show was out.
"In conclusion, we found a significant increase in suicide rates among U.S. children and adolescents in the month after the release of ‘13 Reasons Why,’" the researchers wrote. "Suicide rates in two subsequent months remained elevated over forecasted rates, resulting in 195 additional deaths."
To be fair, the study doesn’t show a causal link. There’s a correlation, but it doesn’t mean the suicides were caused by people watching the show.
However, the researchers urged television producers to be particularly careful when depicting mental health in youth media.
“The results of this study should raise awareness that young people are particularly vulnerable to the media,” said study author Lisa Horowitz, a clinical scientist in the NIMH Intramural Research Program. “All disciplines, including the media, need to take good care to be constructive and thoughtful about topics that intersect with public health crises.”
I can’t bring myself to blame the producers or the actors involved. They did a wonderful job creating art that spoke to people. Isn’t invoking emotion what art is supposed to do? They put a content warning at the beginning of the episode. They warned people at the beginning of the series that things were going to get dark.
They made art imitate life so well that it was indistinguishable from the lived experiences of thousands of people, including me.
But it does emphasize the importance of talking about mental health and how to prevent people from losing their battle with depression. In the second season of the show, each episode begins with an actor encouraging people to get help if they need it, however they need it.
Here at the Tribune, we also take mental health seriously. That’s why reporter Basma Amer has created a series of podcasts that will be released throughout May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month, featuring local people talking about their experiences and options for getting treatment, or even just a friendly ear.
“Growing up, my father, a psychiatrist, openly discussed mental health with me at home. We actually bonded over psychological-thriller movies and the difference in brain structure between someone who has schizophrenia and someone who doesn’t. So, unlike many, I was shocked when people treated mental health conditions like a superstition or were all hush-hush about it. I guess this podcast is a step to get people talking about mental health the way my father and I did: a combination of fascination and compassion,” Amer said.
The first episode, featuring Lt. Avrie Schott of the La Crosse Police Department, will debut Monday at lacrossetribune.com and in the Apple Podcast app. The podcast will also feature U.S. Army veteran and Veterans Affairs Medical Center peer counselor Samuel Hipp, Mara Limbeck from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Active Minds and Afton Koball from Gundersen Health System.
