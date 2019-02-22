It doesn’t matter how much money you have, what your gender is, what your racial background is. If you’re a teen in the United States, chances are you’re worried about mental health.
According to the Pew Research Center, 70 percent of people between 13 and 17 see anxiety and depression as a major problem among their peers. It tops bullying, drug addiction, alcohol addiction, teen pregnancy and gangs as the worst problem teens feel like they have to worry about.
Either they suffer from depression or anxiety themselves or they know someone who does and see what problems it causes. Pew broke it down by household income, even. There are teens in poverty who are more worried about mental health problems than poverty.
The study goes into a lot of different factors, like the difference in boys’ and girls’ goals and experiences, and what pressures and stressors – some of which are not surprising.
Shockingly, teens who live in higher-income households are less likely to worry about money and feel pressure to help their family financially, whereas teens who live in low-income households are more likely to be worried and feel pressured to help out.
It’s interesting that boys are more likely to prioritize being rich when they pick their career and girls are more likely to feel a lot of pressure to look good. But the rise of anxiety and depression among American teens is what really stands out.
On the one hand, the statistics are, well, depressing. I would love it if no teens in one of the richest and most powerful countries in the world were suffering from anxiety and depression. They’re crappy diseases that affect every single thing you do if you have them, and I don’t want them to go through this nonsense.
On the other hand, I think back to my high school years. I remember days when I got up and went to school and walked around in a fog all day – the special kind of depression fog where nothing sticks and it’s like your brain has been replaced by a rain cloud. I remember thinking I could disappear and no one would notice who wasn’t related to me.
I think everyone gets a little self-conscious and anxious in high school, worrying about what people think of them and whether they’re making the right decisions when it comes to what college to go to, whether they should load up on Advanced Placement classes or stick to subjects they know they’re good at.
But that’s different from the anxiety disorder, worrying uncontrollably about every single thing you say and do.
When I was in high school, I was so terrified of saying the wrong thing that I barely spoke to anyone, and if I actually did talk to someone new, I’d immediately obsess over something I said and assume they thought I was insane. I mean, if they did think I was insane, they were not wrong. But with all that, it’s amazing I had friends. There’s probably a good reason I only talk to one person from high school.
Maybe this increase in teens worrying means the stigma is lifting. Maybe fewer people are feeling anxious and then getting depressed because they feel like a freak for being worried all the time. Maybe we can get the teens help when they’re experiencing mild depression symptoms, before they get worse and lead to self-harm or suicide.
With all that in mind, I’m pretty happy to hear that teens are learning the difference. There’s less suffering in silence. They’re getting the ability to catch it early and reach out to both doctors and their peers for support.
I just got my diagnoses for anxiety and depression last year for something I’ve felt for as long as I can remember. What I wouldn’t give to have been addressing those problems 10-15 years ago, instead of just starting last summer.
I can’t tell you how amazingly helpful it’s been to be open about this stuff with people going through the same things. You can check in and see what’s real and what’s your brain trying to trick you into hating yourself.
While I don’t want teens to worry, I’m hopeful that the increase coincides with an increase in awareness, so fewer kids are suffering alone.
*economic depression
I'm curious as to the cause of this growing depression. If these surveys say the trend stretches across different demographics and economic levels, then it becomes hard to pinpoint. I doubt there was in-depth testing of depression, feelings, etc. before the 80's, etc. but I wonder what the depression level was during times of war or depression.
