Jourdan Vian: Tell the New York Times to leave our sister cities alone

Much of the New York Times story describes the process Burlington went through to create its sister-city status. It’s not any different from the process dozens of others went through. The mayor spoke to the U.S. Sister City group folks, then the Russian sister city group folks and got matched up with a city. People from Burlington went over to the Russian city, met some people, visited the capital and asked Moscow to sign off on it.

I’m sure that leaders in Soviet Russia agreed to it for the same reason President Ronald Reagan thought it was a good idea: It let their and our side win a few hearts and minds on foreign soil and promote peace between the nuclear giants.

This isn’t just supposition. According to New York Times reporting, officials from Yaroslavl promised the government of Soviet General Secretary Mikhail S. Gorbachev — the Gorbachev Reagan famously called on to “tear down that wall” — that they would talk about the leader’s “peace-loving foreign policy.”