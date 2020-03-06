Jourdan Vian: Tell the New York Times to leave our sister cities alone

A New York Times story Friday has forced me to ask the question: Are sister cities a neat program to encourage relationships and friendships between people across the globe?
Or are they a tool of the Kremlin to destroy the American way of life?
You could be forgiven for thinking I’m being ridiculous, but I’ve read the story pushed far and wide online by the Times called “As Bernie Sanders Pushed for Closer Ties, Soviet Union Spotted Opportunity” about five times today, and as far as I can tell, that seems to be the issue it raises.
The Times story by reporter Anton Troianovski scrutinizes Sanders’ time as the mayor of Burlington, Vt., in the 1980s during the Cold War and his work to build a sister-city relationship with a city in the then-Soviet Union.
The story begins by quoting Sanders, saying, “The mayor of Burlington, Vt., wrote to a Soviet counterpart in a provincial city that he wanted the United States and the Soviet Union to ‘live together as friends.’”
Troianovski goes on to detail how Burlington became the sister city of Yaroslavl, after examining public records that the Times reporter takes care to point out were easy to obtain and completely uninteresting to the vast majority of people.
The article says Sanders and other local American officials were targeted for propaganda; although it points out nothing in there says Sanders was particularly receptive to it.
“(Records) also show how the Kremlin viewed these sister-city relationships as vehicles to sway American public opinion about the Soviet Union,” wrote Troianovski.
This is my problem with this story: He just described the whole point of the sister-city program.
The program — which is still going — is designed to build personal relationships between people in different countries to boost trade and diplomatic relations. Burlington was one of 36 U.S. cities with a sister in Russia by 1989 when the Cold War ended with the symbolic tearing down of the Berlin Wall.
La Crosse has its own Russian sister city in Dubna, a small town north of Moscow, where scientists added five new elements to the Periodic Table. The people of Dubna also are responsible for the neat little shelter in Riverside Park’s International Friendship Garden.
There’s nothing particularly shady about these arrangements. People from the two cities visit each other, exchange gifts and get some fairly structured tours of each other’s’ cities. It’s a great way to teach people about other cultures through first-hand experience.
Much of the New York Times story describes the process Burlington went through to create its sister-city status. It’s not any different from the process dozens of others went through. The mayor spoke to the U.S. Sister City group folks, then the Russian sister city group folks and got matched up with a city. People from Burlington went over to the Russian city, met some people, visited the capital and asked Moscow to sign off on it.
I’m sure that leaders in Soviet Russia agreed to it for the same reason President Ronald Reagan thought it was a good idea: It let their and our side win a few hearts and minds on foreign soil and promote peace between the nuclear giants.
This isn’t just supposition. According to New York Times reporting, officials from Yaroslavl promised the government of Soviet General Secretary Mikhail S. Gorbachev — the Gorbachev Reagan famously called on to “tear down that wall” — that they would talk about the leader’s “peace-loving foreign policy.”
A 1986 statement from the Reagan White House noted that Reagan was the honorary chairman of Sister Cities International. It reads in part, “Sister Cities International is also an important part of our effort to expand and broaden contacts and communications between the people of the United States and the Soviet Union. The President and General Secretary Gorbachev agreed in Geneva on the utility of broadening exchanges and contacts and finding new ways to increase cooperation. People-to-people programs can help build better understanding and genuine constituencies for peace.”
That yearning for peace is why Sanders encouraged his city to sign on, according to documents and reporting at the time.
“I believe that sister city programs like the Yaroslavl Burlington one, will help improve Soviet American relations and develop a more peaceful world,” Sanders wrote.
I don’t think sister cities single-handedly stopped nuclear war, but it didn’t hurt. I’m not sure why the New York Times decided to invest so much in a story claiming it did.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
