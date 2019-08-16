Sitcoms make the best TV.
You can keep your gritty true crime, your grim high-fantasy dragons and your future dystopias. I’ll stay comfortable in the world of people making humor out of normal situations that get steadily more ridiculous as the years go on. Working in news, I have enough dark and depressing things in my life. While I believe those stories are important and people should know about them, I definitely need a break when I get home.
Which is why I was keenly interested in a U.S. Dish analysis of people’s favorite ’90s sitcom in each state. The analysis used Google search volume from the last 15 years to make their determination.
It should come as no surprise that “Friends” topped the list as the favorite in 12 states, including our neighbors in Minnesota and Iowa. Monica, Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe won the hearts of people from as far away as Hawaii to Utah to Vermont.
It also won mine, even though Ross is such a mess and Rachel could definitely do better. Sorry, not sorry. Iconic they may be, but they were an awful couple who brought out the worst in one another. Though watching them fight is absolutely hilarious.
The top sitcom for Wisconsin was “That ’70s Show,” according to Dish. I’m a bit skeptical of this one, to be honest. I think people here just got excited that something actually took place in Wisconsin, and Googled it a lot. Don’t get me wrong. I liked the show fine. However, it continuity left something to be desired. The show’s setting begins in 1976 and ends in 1980 despite it actually running for eight years. I’m fairly sure 1976 actually lasted the first four years of the run, and they had a Christmas episode each year.
Pennsylvania and California weren’t so easily swayed by being the setting of the show. Neither one chose “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” as their favorite. Pennsylvania’s top show is “Full House” and California’s is “The Simpsons.”
Yeah, they counted “The Simpsons” as a sitcom, which I guess it is, even if I personally don’t consider animated shows sitcoms in the same way as live-action. It’s the only one on the list that is still making new episodes and it’s the top show in three states: California, Oregon and Virginia. Someday I’ll have to actually watch that show.
Who am I kidding? I’ll just watch “Bob’s Burgers” again.
The Fresh Prince did win out in Delaware, Georgia, Montana, Louisiana, Mississippi and North Carolina. It definitely has the best theme song.
Other favorites included “Saved By the Bell” — which does not hold up, if you ask me – “Frasier,” “The King of Queens” and “Home Improvement.” “Boy Meets World” even managed to win in Rhode Island, which does hold up.
I have a favorite sitcom for several decades.
My favorite of the ’80s is “Cheers,” in particular the Diane years. Nothing against Kirstie Alley, but Sam and Diane were a better pair, and I was never really OK with Sam not being the owner of Cheers. It was just kind of depressing to think of him being a staffer at the place he used to own.
Plus, as much as I love Woody Harrelson, Coach was a better character. He was such a sweet old man, even if he was dumber than Joey in the last season of “Friends.”
I have very fond memories of watching “Cheers” on the Hallmark Channel at 2 a.m. when I couldn’t sleep during my college years.
As established, “Friends” is my favorite ’90s sitcom. It’s a classic for a reason, guys.
“Scrubs” is my favorite from the ’00s, not the least because it actually has some diversity. I’m a sucker for medical TV shows anyway, but throw in Judy Reyes making fun of stereotypical sidekicks and I’m in. I’ve watched this show so many times.
The 2010s have been a great decade for sitcoms too. It started out with “Parks and Recreation” — a show that I have a special connection to after covering local government for years — and now we have “Brooklyn 99” and “The Good Place.”
It’s been a tough decade for news, but it is nice to know there are still ways to wind down.
