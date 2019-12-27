Jourdan Vian: The decade that social media exploded

Jourdan Vian Reporter Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com. Follow Jourdan Vian Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The last decade has passed at breakneck speed.

It can’t just be me, right?

Our entire culture has shifted drastically in the past 10 years and it seems like we’ve been running to catch up, moving faster and faster each passing day.

Maybe it’s just the speed at which we get information now, but it seems like everything has happened at once, which just makes time feel like it’s flying, whether you’re having fun or not.

There are few decades that have seen as much change as the 2010s.

Think back to Jan. 1, 2010.

Social media was just starting to be a huge thing. While Facebook was opened to everyone and Twitter was launched in 2006, by 2010 they were just becoming ubiquitous.

On the first of that year, my brother, Alex Vian, created my first Twitter account, and I realized that Facebook was something I should look at regularly — but I couldn’t yet do it on my phone, which was a Blackberry with an actual keyboard rather than a touch screen.