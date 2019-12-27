Jourdan Vian: The decade that social media exploded

The last decade has passed at breakneck speed.
It can’t just be me, right?
Our entire culture has shifted drastically in the past 10 years and it seems like we’ve been running to catch up, moving faster and faster each passing day.
Maybe it’s just the speed at which we get information now, but it seems like everything has happened at once, which just makes time feel like it’s flying, whether you’re having fun or not.
There are few decades that have seen as much change as the 2010s.
Think back to Jan. 1, 2010.
Social media was just starting to be a huge thing. While Facebook was opened to everyone and Twitter was launched in 2006, by 2010 they were just becoming ubiquitous.
On the first of that year, my brother, Alex Vian, created my first Twitter account, and I realized that Facebook was something I should look at regularly — but I couldn’t yet do it on my phone, which was a Blackberry with an actual keyboard rather than a touch screen.
Instagram wasn’t even created yet — it was launched in October of 2010 — and the concept of being extremely online (i.e. conducting your life while being on the internet as much as possible) was limited to nerds at a computer desk. And yes, I was one of those nerds who signed into AOL Instant Messenger every day to talk to friends I made on a forum dedicated to a fantasy series called “The Wheel of Time.”
Now, thanks to Instagram and TikTok, people who hate to read can still be extremely online. In fact, it’s unusual to meet someone who doesn’t have at least one social media account. I spent some time on Christmas Eve and Christmas playing with Snapchat filters with my aunts.
Social media’s explosion has changed the world.
It has made everything more accessible and magnified so many important voices. Tarana Burke’s hashtag #MeToo on Twitter started a cultural revolution, with women who were previously silenced by powerful men speaking out about sexual assault and harassment.
Locally, Caycee Bean was able to share her story about her experience with former University of Wisconsin-La Crosse professor Joel Elgin on Facebook and encouraged dozens of women to speak up as well. Elgin denied any wrongdoing when he retired earlier this month.
I’ve learned so much through social media, especially about how people who don’t look like me live. I’ve been able to read the perspectives of minorities from every race and religion from every area of the country, which has been completely fascinating and, honestly, transformative.
Social media has changed the way we do things as the La Crosse Tribune, too. While we’ve had a website since 1996, our online presence has increased exponentially in the last decade. Our Facebook has more than 33,000 followers and our posts reach more than 100,000 people.
We’ve got an Instagram and a Twitter; we’ve got a podcast to let people know what’s going on in our community and a video series where we talk local sports.
We’re still telling important stories about people right here in La Crosse, but we’re able to do it in so many different ways. I would never dream of disparaging a printed newspaper — there will always be something satisfying about holding it in my hands and taking in a full front page — but I have to say, I’ve been enjoying trying out new media and talking directly to our readers on social platforms.
Of course, there are downsides to our social media revolution.
Internet harassment has skyrocketed and misinformation is incredibly easy to spread through social media, where no one seems to be inclined to fact check anything before hitting the share button.
However, I believe the good outweighs the bad. I feel incredibly lucky to be alive to see it.
