There aren’t many holidays you celebrate by doing nothing. There are even fewer that run overnight.
However, March 1-2 marks the 10th year of a special 24-hour period called National Day of Unplugging, which does both. The unofficial holiday calls on people to put down their mobile devices to reconnect with people and things around them, rather than those they know through the virtual reality.
Despite it being around for a decade, I first heard of it Friday; however, without even knowing this day was a thing, I’ve been working my way up to participating.
See, I have this terrible habit of pulling my phone out and playing this truly stupid game called Toon Blast several hundred times per day. Any time I have a few seconds of time when I’m not doing something that engages my brain, I pull out my phone and touch the icon featuring an admittedly super cute cartoon bear.
The cuteness is where they get you.
You think, “Aw, what an adorable furry animal. Nothing bad could ever come of playing a game where it’s the mascot,” and next thing you know half an hour has passed and you’re dropping words that rhyme with duck because you didn’t pop enough bubbles to make the bear happy and send you on to the next level.
I speak from experience. It started small, with playing just a few levels in the kitchen while I was waiting for water to boil or my Instant Pot to beep and tell me dinner was ready. Then I started playing in the morning while I was slowly waking up and getting the motivation to get out of bed.
From there it went to literally any time I had a minute to spare, right down to playing it between bowling frames during my Friday night league.
What I really think is the worst is the way I reached for it while watching Netflix in the evening. I mean, I know it’s super common, but something about splitting my attention between the six-inch screen in my hand and the giant flat screen on the wall just seems wrong.
Now, this is anecdotal, but I swear I could feel it killing my ability to focus.
I’ve always been something of a fidgeter. I keep a little squishy rabbit on my desk at work to squeeze while I think, I have a habit of twisting my rings while I’m listening to people talk at meetings, and I just don’t like sitting and doing nothing at all.
But it got so much worse after a few months of playing cell phone games habitually. Not having my phone in my hand while watching TV was uncomfortable. It’s like having a security blanket that all of a sudden your mom takes it away, and, yes, I am a toddler in this metaphor.
For the past week or so, I was the mom, diverting my attention from my silly little game to fiber crafts. Between depression and my technology obsession, it’s been years since I’ve taken out my knitting needles and done some knitting, but a chance stop by a Viroqua yarn store inspired me to pick it back up again. I got six or so skeins of Lily Sugar ‘n Cream cotton yarn a few years ago that I’ve been transforming into dishcloths, one knitted row at a time.
The great thing about that is I can feed my need to fidget while also only looking at one screen. You don’t really need to concentrate to make dishcloths. It’s pretty repetitive and relaxing, which makes it go really well with watching some crazy stuff go down on Netflix’s “Umbrella Academy,” where everything is random and shocking.
It’s just been a week and dropping that one structured time where I use my phone has already led to me using it less at other times. I don’t pull it out when I’m waiting in line at the fast-food counter. I don’t pull it out while I’m bowling. I put my entire focus on playing with my cat Friday morning and absolutely none on collecting meaningless daily rewards for playing a meaningless game.
It’s strangely freeing and I want very badly to know why that is. I did some research for this column and found out that’s it’s a pretty common phenomenon associated with dropping social media from your phone, with a Stanford University study showing that quitting Facebook has a positive effect on people’s moods and life satisfaction.
So if you find yourself grabbing your phone like a lifeline to save you from every dull moment, maybe consider putting it down for a day or so. Unless, that is, you’re reading this on your mobile device, in which case, you keep doing what you’re doing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.