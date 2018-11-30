The mystery is solved!
Some of you may remember a few weeks ago when I mentioned that millennials are killing everything, except funeral parlors.
My evil generation is murdering restaurants, the concept of starter houses and retail stores. Just last night, I took a giant rusty butcher knife out of my closet, walked down to a restaurant and jammed the knife right into the restaurant's back. It was so satisfying, guys, you have no idea.
OK, OK, we’re not actually going around with our murder knives and taking things out: We just spend less money, which isn’t great for the local economy that keeps things like restaurants and retail stores afloat. When things aren’t great for certain aspects of the economy, businesses, which are not people and cannot be killed solely by stabbing anything, die off.
All of this prompts the question: Why do we spend less money?
The Federal Reserve is here with the answer. The reason millennials spend less money is because (drumroll please) millennials have less money to spend.
Thank God the Federal Reserve was here.
I would never have known my friends and I are poor by simply looking at all the things no one I know can afford.
All right, snark aside, it’s probably a good idea to get some serious data to back up all the anecdotes out there, so I should be easier on the Fed. The study, published by Christopher Kurz, Geng Li and Daniel J. Vine, is actually pretty interesting.
“Millennials are less well off than members of earlier generations when they were young, with lower earnings, fewer assets, and less wealth,” the study read.
Millennials — defined by the study as those between 21 and 37 — came of age during the Great Recession, facing a historically low labor demand and tight credit conditions, plus broad economic trends since then that those who came before us didn’t have to deal with at our ages. The costs of health care and college weren't outpacing inflation at quite the same rate when my mom was 21 compared with when I was 21.
We have debt similar to earlier generations — of course, earlier generations had a mortgage and a house, while all I’ve got is a bachelor’s degree to show for it.
Despite all those differences, where we allocate our spending money isn’t really changing, going off spending for motor vehicles, food and housing. Basically, if we had money, we’d spend it just like our parents and grandparents did before us. We just don’t have it.
Those of you of a certain age — we’ll just say you passed 37 a bit ago — might be thinking to yourselves right now, “Sure, this is interesting, but does it really matter to me?”
It does, argued Forbes senior contributor Joseph Coughlin in a June column titled "Millennials Aren't Having Kids. Here's Why That's A Problem For Baby Boomer Real Estate & Retirement." Economic insecurity is contributing to record low birthrates in the U.S. Turns out kids are expensive, and health care is expensive, and we’re poor and have better access to birth control than generations who came before us. All those things combined mean we’re holding off on kids or maybe even deciding against them all together.
That decision could hit Baby Boomers right in their wallets, according to Coughlin. Most of Boomers’ wealth is in their large homes, Coughlin said, which are built for families with two or three kids in the mix.
Millennials are buying homes when they can, he said, but it’s happening later in life and their needs and budgets are smaller than those who came before. They’re not buying those giant Boomer homes.
“While some observers lament the lack of housing stock for Millennials as a byproduct of older generations refusing to move on, the reality may be that the home that most Baby Boomers own is not the house Millennials can afford, use or, in many cases, even want. It may be that the bigger your house is, the harder it will be to get out from under it,” Coughlin said.
Millennials are in a financial pinch and that pain is spreading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Maybe millennials don't have anything, because they're busy waiting for someone to give it to them. That's why they're into socialism.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.