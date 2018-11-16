OK, folks, Thanksgiving is Thursday and that means one thing: It’s time to talk turkey.
Specifically, I want to talk about the tiny turkeys being bred by Bell & Evans that were featured in Bloomberg Friday.
To quote the article, headlined “Millennials are disrupting Thanksgiving with their tiny turkeys,” because of course it’s the millennials’ fault, “Don’t call them capons. They’re not castrated chickens. Nor are they chicks. They’re not babies. They’re just turkeys that weigh in the neighborhood of six pounds.”
Why? Why are we buying six-pound whole turkeys when chickens are a thing? I really don’t think the taste is all that different.
To be clear, I have nothing against turkey. Honestly, I eat turkey way more than I eat any other meat. Ground turkey may not taste like ground beef, but it’s healthier and cheaper and if you smother it in tomato sauce, I will never know the difference.
And frankly, a good roast turkey, like the one I will be eating on Thursday at one grandmother’s house and on Saturday at another grandmother’s house, is fantastic, especially with a bit of gravy on top.
Some people will ask “Why do we not eat Thanksgiving food year-round if it’s so delicious?” I invite those people to look at the calorie count and also answer why we need three or four side dishes for a regular old dinner.
If you served turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole and cranberry sauce to me on a normal Thursday, I would not be OK. I mean, I’d eat it because all of those things are amazing, but there is no way I could get enough exercise to deal with that amount of overeating. The two turkey dinners I’m having next week are pushing it, to be honest.
Granted, not everyone is as good at cooking turkey as my grandmothers. I’ve had a turkey or two that made the words “dried-up shoe leather” come to mind in my day. But that’s why they make gravy, you guys. Some people, who are wrong, will tell you it’s for mashed potatoes. Do not listen to them. It’s for saving an overcooked turkey.
(As an aside: My turkey tip, taken shamelessly from my mother, is to put pats of butter under the skin. It melts in and the skin keeps the moisture in, and you will have the most tender bird ever for your Thanksgiving treat.)
Coming back to the subject at hand, Bloomberg reports that Bell & Evans is trying to breed tiny turkeys for people to eat all year to meet a growing demand for smaller birds.
Between millennials having smaller families, the avoidance of leftovers that spans generations and a preference for free-range meat over the penned in and stuffed birds, the turkey trend is going toward tiny.
Most families don’t have dozens of people to feed anymore. Those millennials who aren’t having kids, plus their parents who had two or three and stopped, are keeping the number of hungry mouths on Thanksgiving a lot lower than they used to be.
While Thanksgiving dinner leftovers can be good the next day, nobody wants to still be eating them three days later. We need a little variety in our diet here. And some people just do not like eating leftovers and like wasting food even less.
Plus, some experts on the matter are crediting the greater awareness of what it takes to grow a 30-pound turkey. Those things don’t come naturally, as I’m sure turkey hunters in the area can attest.
All in all, while the 12- to 14-pound turkeys are still popular for Thanksgiving, even Butterball LLC is getting in on the six-pound trend.
Has it not occurred to them they can just start selling chickens? This seems like a lot less effort for an equally nice outcome.
Anyway, Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.
