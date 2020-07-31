Jourdan Vian: Trump's cuts to low-income housing program does La Crosse no favors

Here’s the thing, low-income housing is not a bother and it is not a financial burden on the neighbors, especially not newly constructed low-income housing. Also in a place like La Crosse, if you don’t want to live next to someone in poverty, you are out of luck, because there are just that many people who qualify — a third of our residents, according to the Great Rivers United Way.

First of all, several of La Crosse’s affordable housing projects are absolutely beautiful homes and apartments.

If you live next door, I’m sure there is a certain amount of annoyance, but that’s because you live next to people, not because those people are poor. Unless you choose to live in the middle of nowhere, where your nearest neighbors are a mile away, you’re going to have to deal with some people who are just irritating.

My last apartment was a nice building in a neighborhood without any low-income housing. By Trump’s logic, I should have lived there completely unbothered. Except, the elderly lady across the hall had a friend stop by at 7 a.m. nearly every day and they shouted at one another for half an hour because they were both hard of hearing. It was not great, guys.