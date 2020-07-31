Jourdan Vian: Trump's cuts to low-income housing program does La Crosse no favors

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he was taking aim at low-income housing programs like he was doing us a favor.
“I am happy to inform all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood,” he tweeted. “Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down. I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy!”
He was not doing us a favor.
La Crosse’s housing prices have been rising for years. It’s a challenging time to buy a house in the city, and the market has done nothing but push homes outside of the price range of some folks, according to a housing study released last year by the city of La Crosse. In the long-term, this is a bad thing for the economy as a whole.
The policy Trump dismantled was a rule that required local governments to ensure fair housing to receive federal housing funding. It gave a little more teeth to the Fair Housing Act and did a bit more to ensure that when local governments are dispersing its federal housing grants, they are doing it in a way to make sure everyone has access to housing they can pay afford to pay for, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality and religion.
The policy created under President Barack Obama was deliberate to fight segregation and work to undo the harm of housing discrimination that kept Black Americans out of white suburbs.
While this move alone isn’t going to necessarily kill low-income housing projects locally, it isn’t the first time the Trump administration has taken aim at fair housing.
The White House has repeatedly tried to cut funding for the community development block grant program, which provides the majority of funds the city disperses to financially support affordable housing projects. Work done by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind and others who represent us has been the only thing that kept that funding going.
The thought behind it, judging by his tweets, is that it’s annoying and it hurts your property values to live next to the poors. Best-case scenario is that he doesn’t understand how the loss of those programs would uphold systemic racism by keeping Black people from owning suburban homes — something La Crosse still struggles with — but I don’t believe for a second that’s true.
Here’s the thing, low-income housing is not a bother and it is not a financial burden on the neighbors, especially not newly constructed low-income housing. Also in a place like La Crosse, if you don’t want to live next to someone in poverty, you are out of luck, because there are just that many people who qualify — a third of our residents, according to the Great Rivers United Way.
First of all, several of La Crosse’s affordable housing projects are absolutely beautiful homes and apartments.
If you live next door, I’m sure there is a certain amount of annoyance, but that’s because you live next to people, not because those people are poor. Unless you choose to live in the middle of nowhere, where your nearest neighbors are a mile away, you’re going to have to deal with some people who are just irritating.
My last apartment was a nice building in a neighborhood without any low-income housing. By Trump’s logic, I should have lived there completely unbothered. Except, the elderly lady across the hall had a friend stop by at 7 a.m. nearly every day and they shouted at one another for half an hour because they were both hard of hearing. It was not great, guys.
However, that’s the price you pay for living in a society. Other people are a part of it and you have got to just roll with it.
Second of all, these low-income projects boost the local economy. They pump additional property taxes into the city’s coffers, which pay for things like the police force, our fire department, the library, etc.
Plus, the city of La Crosse used its $2.9 million in federal housing funding to leverage an additional $13.5 million in funding for city of La Crosse projects in 2018-19.
The 2018-19 consolidated annual performance and evaluation report, known as the CAPER, showed that for every $1 spent through the city’s allocation of federal community development block grant and HOME funds, it leveraged $4.65 in further investment to help people in La Crosse. Those projects added $3.3 million to the tax base, and that was before the citywide reassessment last year.
Not only does the program encourage investment, it addresses the problems caused by homelessness in a way that better utilizes tax dollars than treating symptoms as they come up. While studies have shown it costs the government $2,000 per month for someone to be homeless, through things like emergency services, the city spends $800 per month for an apartment and case management to give a homeless person a home.
And that home means the world to the people who are able to utilize the program.
And Trump thinks he’s doing us a favor by cutting those programs? No thanks.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
