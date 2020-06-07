Jourdan Vian: Voting by mail lets more voices be heard (copy)

Sometimes, it is hard to vote.
It’s hard to vote when you have to work on Election Day and the lines are hundreds of people long.
It’s hard to vote when you’re worried about catching a disease we know very little about, or you’re unable to drive and can’t get to a polling place, or are out of town on that particular Tuesday.
That’s where voting by mail — or absentee voting, as we call it in Wisconsin — comes in. It makes things easier.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission in May approved sending out absentee ballot applications to 2.7 million people — about 80% of registered voters, as well as a letter with instructions for requesting an absentee ballot online at myvote.wi.gov.
It did this in response to the coronavirus, which public health experts say could resurge next fall, making it dangerous to vote in person. However, I think we should do this as a matter of course, every year, before every election.
The Wisconsin State Journal had an excellent break-down of all of the issues in its April 19 paper (“All mail-in voting happens in other states, but Wisconsin Republicans aren’t interested amid COVID-19 pandemic,” by Riley Vetterkind).
Ultimately, it just makes sense. Even if you don’t have any of the barriers I mentioned, it’s still a lot easier to fill out your ballot and drop it in a mailbox than it is to go to polling place, and you’ll never convince me that it’s a bad thing to make voting as easy as humanly possible.
Here’s what I needed to vote by mail: a government-issued ID, the ability to upload a photo of it to a website, an address where I could receive mail and another person to verify that I cast my ballot and legally swear that it was me and not someone else. Also, a pen and about five minutes of my time all together.
If we want people to vote, it needs to be that easy for everyone. We need to abolish long lines at polling places — especially polling places in areas predominantly inhabited by people of color. I would hope by now we’ve all seen photos and read news stories of the Milwaukee polling places where people spend hours waiting to do their duty as a citizen.
I know that mailing people ballots won’t necessarily make it so everyone votes. I’ve covered enough municipal survey projects to know that even mailing someone a direct invitation to chime in doesn’t always mean that they will. But it’s a step in the right direction, and one we desperately need.
People need to be heard, they need to have a voice and they need that voice to lead to actual results. Protesting, writing op-eds and speaking up publicly are all ways to make that voice heard, but the number one way to lead to actual change is to change who is in charge by voting.
I don’t just mean at a federal level either. Local elected officials set the tone for an entire community. They make policies that directly affect people in a way that is easier to see than in any other level of government. They set budgets, hire public safety officials and choose what we, as residents of a certain city, are going to prioritize. (I happen to think our local municipalities, in general, do a pretty good job, but it’s not just what I think that matters.)
They often speak for entire communities. We need to make sure we approve of what they’re saying and if not, hold them accountable for it.
President Donald Trump claims that absentee voting leads to massive voter fraud and remove all Republicans from office. There’s no evidence that’s true. In fact, ballot envelopes have bar codes that are unique for each individual voter and only one ballot, the first one in, is accepted. That makes it pretty darn secure.
According to the organization Vote by Mail, voter fraud per capita is no higher, and often lower, in all-mail voting systems.
There also doesn’t seem to be much truth to Trump’s insistence that voting by mail would ensure no Republican was ever again elected. According to the Wisconsin State Journal, “political scientists say there’s no between levels of absentee or mail voting and partisan advantage.”
Personally, I would say if you’re that worried your candidates won’t get elected with more people voting, you should get some better candidates.
That’s not to say there are no drawbacks to voting by mail.
There are definitely people who would miss the feeling of going to the polls and casting their ballot. It could possibly allow friends and family to influence who somebody votes for.
Counting all of those ballots will make it take longer to find out the actual results of an election. But, in my opinion, it’s one of those things where it’s better to be slow and fair than fast and sloppy. Making sure everyone has a voice in our democracy is more important than whether we know the winner of a race on the first Tuesday in November or the second.
If you’re a Wisconsinite reading all of this and saying, “That’s cool and all, but I don’t know if I’m registered or when I can register,” go ahead and visit myvote.wi.gov. Right up top, you’ll see a big button that says “Register to Vote.” You can register today.
Jourdan Vian is a reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and former Tomah Journal reporter.
