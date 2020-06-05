Jourdan Vian: Voting by mail lets more voices be heard

Ultimately, it just makes sense. Even if you don’t have any of the barriers I mentioned, it’s still a lot easier to fill out your ballot and drop it in a mailbox than it is to go to polling place, and you’ll never convince me that it’s a bad thing to make voting as easy as humanly possible.

Here’s what I needed to vote by mail: a government-issued ID, the ability to upload a photo of it to a website, an address where I could receive mail and another person to verify that I cast my ballot and legally swear that it was me and not someone else. Also, a pen and about five minutes of my time all together.

If we want people to vote, it needs to be that easy for everyone. We need to abolish long lines at polling places – especially polling places in areas predominately inhabited by people of color. I would hope by now we’ve all seen photos and read news stories of the Milwaukee polling places where people spend hours waiting to do their duty as a citizen.

I know that mailing people ballots won’t necessarily make it so everyone votes. I’ve covered enough municipal survey projects to know that even mailing someone a direct invitation to chime in doesn’t always mean that they will. But it’s a step in the right direction, and one we desperately need.