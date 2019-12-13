Jourdan Vian: 2019 was the year we embraced the singular 'they'

It’s a four-letter word we all say dozens of times a day, no matter who we are.
We use it incorrectly just as often as we use it correctly.
The newspaper’s favorite dictionary recognized the surprisingly versatility of the word “they” this week after revealing that 313% more people looked up “they” in 2019 compared with 2018.
“I have to say it’s surprising to me,” said Peter Sokolowski, a lexicographer and Merriam-Webster’s editor at large, in an interview with The Associated Press. “It’s a word we all know and love. So many people were talking about this word.”
The jump is primarily due to the long-overdue recognition of the singular “they,” especially when it comes to nonbinary people who don’t identify as a man or woman, but rather someone in between.
The dictionary has put to rest the annoying and ridiculous argument that we can’t recognize people’s preferred pronouns because calling a person “they” is “grammatically incorrect,” by literally making it now correct. This is because the people who run the dictionary aren’t jerks and also understand the very basic fact that language changes.
It never stays the same. We don’t spell “old” with an E anymore, we don’t add a superfluous U to “color” and we call a single person “they” when they want us to. There is nothing wrong with that.
Sokolowski told The AP that “they,” one of a handful of nonbinary pronouns to emerge in recent years, is “here to stay.”
The new attention to “they” spiked with each newscycle that focused on people choosing “they” as their pronouns. Sam Smith came out as nonbinary in September, Oslo Grace graced the fashion runways as a nonbinary model, and U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal announced her child was gender-nonconforming as she advocated for LGBTQ rights legislation.
In October, the American Psychological Association embraced the singular “they” for scholarly writing.
“We believe writers should try to use a person’s self-identified pronoun whenever feasible,” said Jasper Simons, chief publishing officer for the APA, told the AP. “The singular ‘they’ is a way for writers to avoid making assumptions about gender when it is not known.”
I say, bring on the singular “they.” First of all, I’m always in favor of just calling people what they want to be called. It’s a basic kindness and is one of the easiest things in the world to do. I’ll call you anything you want as long as you actually want to be called it.
Second of all, it is awesome for when you don’t actually know the gender of the person you’re talking about, such as when you say, “The president in 2025 will have their work cut out for them, regardless of who they are.”
Using “they” over “he or she” makes way more sense, not the least because it takes up way less space when you’re writing for a newspaper. It’s also way less clunky when you’re speaking. Would you rather be saying, “The president in 2025 will have his or her work cut out for him or her, regardless of who he or she is?” I can tell you I’m certainly not assuming the president will be a “him” in five years.
People use “they” all the time when they talk for a good reason.
Personally, I think we should spend way more time rebelling over the idea of calling corporations “they.” A corporation is not a person or even a group of people. It’s a thing. For example, people love to say, “I went to Target last week. They had a great sale on cat houses.”
To be clear, I do love going to Target. And I did buy a great cat house for $15 there, because while my cats don’t know what Christmas is, they certainly deserve a present. But the correct way to say that is, “I went to Target last week. It had a great sale on cat houses.”
Anyway, I was glad to see “they” get the recognition it deserves, especially as language takes a step toward being more inclusive.
