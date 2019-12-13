Jourdan Vian: 2019 was the year we embraced the singular 'they'

Second of all, it is awesome for when you don’t actually know the gender of the person you’re talking about, such as when you say, “The president in 2025 will have their work cut out for them, regardless of who they are.”

Using “they” over “he or she” makes way more sense, not the least because it takes up way less space when you’re writing for a newspaper. It’s also way less clunky when you’re speaking. Would you rather be saying, “The president in 2025 will have his or her work cut out for him or her, regardless of who he or she is?” I can tell you I’m certainly not assuming the president will be a “him” in five years.

People use “they” all the time when they talk for a good reason.

Personally, I think we should spend way more time rebelling over the idea of calling corporations “they.” A corporation is not a person or even a group of people. It’s a thing. For example, people love to say, “I went to Target last week. They had a great sale on cat houses.”

To be clear, I do love going to Target. And I did buy a great cat house for $15 there, because while my cats don’t know what Christmas is, they certainly deserve a present. But the correct way to say that is, “I went to Target last week. It had a great sale on cat houses.”

Anyway, I was glad to see “they” get the recognition it deserves, especially as language takes a step toward being more inclusive.

