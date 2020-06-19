Jourdan Vian: Wearing a mask is vital, not political

There are certain things in life that get made political with no rhyme or reason.
I don’t pretend to know how it gets this way. As far as I can tell, someone from one political party or another says something, then someone of the opposite party has a knee-jerk reaction and everything snowballs from there as people jump onto their team’s side.
This month we have added one more to the list: wearing a facemask to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
In the past month, I have watched people on Facebook refer to facemasks as “the new pussy hat,” “a liberal hoax,” “a new way to virtue signal” and, I swear to God, even the cause of death for one person.
Why, guys? How does this make sense for anyone?
Wearing a mask isn’t signaling virtue. It’s signaling that the person is aware that we’re still in the middle of a global pandemic, and that and sitting back saying, “Oh, well, let’s get sick,” isn’t anywhere near the best option.
This week the California health department required all Californians to wear face coverings when entering a public space, prompting right-wing social media pundits to freak out.
In response, former Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was a voice of reason.
“This is 100% the right move,” Schwarzenegger tweeted. “This will help us beat this terrible virus. The science is unanimous -- if we all wear masks, we slow down the spread and can reopen safely. It’s not a political issue. Anyone making it a political issue is an absolute moron who can’t read.”
OK, I wouldn’t say it quite like that, and not only because most people who can’t read aren’t making political issues out of anything.
However, he’s got the right idea.
The La Crosse County health director, who is a lot smarter than me and probably you, says that it’s the best way to keep people from getting sick. Every specialist on the spread of disease says the same thing.
By itself, wearing masks won’t stop the virus in its tracks, but if I wear one, it keeps my germs to myself as much as possible, and if you wear one, you keep your germs to yourself as much as possible. Add it to not touching your face and washing your hands religiously, we stand a good chance of keeping people healthy.
Anecdotally, it makes sense. Back when everyone you saw out and about had a mask on, we had days with zero COVID cases. Now that people are refusing to wear them, we have set a record number of new cases three times this week.
A study published last week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that masks were “the most effective means to prevent inter-human transmission, and this inexpensive practice, in conjunction with extensive testing, quarantine and contact tracking, poses the most probable fighting opportunity to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, prior to the development of a vaccine.”
This is important.
We do not know the extent of the effects of COVID-19. There could be fallout that we can’t even imagine right now, like when we discovered that the Zika virus affected the babies whose mothers survived it.
There is no reason to take that risk if we can avoid it by simply wearing a bit of fabric in front of our nose and mouth. I know it’s not fun by any stretch of the imagination, but it’s the right thing to do.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.