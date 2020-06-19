Jourdan Vian: Wearing a mask is vital, not political

“This is 100% the right move,” Schwarzenegger tweeted. “This will help us beat this terrible virus. The science is unanimous -- if we all wear masks, we slow down the spread and can reopen safely. It’s not a political issue. Anyone making it a political issue is an absolute moron who can’t read.”

OK, I wouldn’t say it quite like that, and not only because most people who can’t read aren’t making political issues out of anything.

However, he’s got the right idea.

The La Crosse County health director, who is a lot smarter than me and probably you, says that it’s the best way to keep people from getting sick. Every specialist on the spread of disease says the same thing.

By itself, wearing masks won’t stop the virus in its tracks, but if I wear one, it keeps my germs to myself as much as possible, and if you wear one, you keep your germs to yourself as much as possible. Add it to not touching your face and washing your hands religiously, we stand a good chance of keeping people healthy.

Anecdotally, it makes sense. Back when everyone you saw out and about had a mask on, we had days with zero COVID cases. Now that people are refusing to wear them, we have set a record number of new cases three times this week.